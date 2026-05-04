AAA Survey: Nearly one in four Floridians haven't made hurricane prep for 2026

A new survey released by the Triple A (AAA) auto club group for NATIONAL HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS WEEK this week says less than one quarter of Floridians have not prepared for the 2026 hurricane season.

The consumer-based survey, which questioned 400 Floridians at the end of April, also finds that little more than half of the state’s citizens only make storm preparations if there’s a storm approaching their location.

Hurricane guide

According to the AAA survey, nearly 1-in-5 (18%) Florida residents are more concerned about this year’s hurricane season than last year. When asked what type of damage they are most worried about, residents cited:

48% - Falling trees or wind-blown debris

46% - Prolonged power outages

46% - Structural damage from high winds

34% - Tornadoes spawned by the storm

32% - Flooding from heavy rainfall

18% - Storm surge

“Hurricane season brings a lot of unknowns, especially when people think about wind, flooding, and extended power outages,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “While you cannot control the storm, you can control how prepared you are. A solid plan and the right insurance coverage go a long way toward peace of mind.”

Advanced Preparations

23% have not made any advance preparations for hurricane season

54% only make preparations if there is a hurricane approaching their area

To help address those gaps, AAA partnered with the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety to provide a Hurricane Ready guide, designed to help residents prepare well before storms form.

“Delaying preparations creates unnecessary risk,” said Jenkins. “Waiting until a hurricane forms is not the time to figure out your insurance coverage, evacuation plans, or home vulnerabilities. Those decisions need to happen well before a storm enters the forecast.”

Supplies get more attention than insurance

Floridians who have begun preparations seem to be prioritizing physical supplies over ensuring they have adequate insurance protection:

44% purchased emergency supplies

40% stocked extra food and water

Only 26% reviewed their insurance coverage

Just 14% reviewed evacuation routes

“It’s encouraging that people are stocking up, but preparation does not stop at batteries and bottled water,” Jenkins said. “Insurance decisions, evacuation routes, and home protections take time, and those choices are hardest to make once a storm is already headed your way.”

Watch Broll_ThunderstormReadyResearch.mp4

Insurance awareness gaps are widespread

Nearly one in four (23%) Floridians still do not know that homeowners insurance does not typically cover flood damage. And when asked about their own policies, 41% suspect they have coverage gaps or are unsure what their insurance covers.

“Flood damage remains one of the biggest financial shocks after hurricanes,” Jenkins said. “Since most policies require a 30-day waiting period, if you wait until a storm is on the way, you won’t have coverage in time.”

Hurricane insurance essentials

AAA recommends Floridians review these coverage areas now:

Flood Insurance: Flooding from storm surge and heavy rainfall remains a leading cause of hurricane-related losses, yet flood insurance requires advance purchase. Homeowners, renters, and condo owners can all carry flood coverage.

Comprehensive Auto Insurance: Comprehensive auto coverage protects vehicles from flooding, falling debris, and wind damage. Without it, drivers may face total losses with no reimbursement.

Hurricane Deductibles: Florida homeowners often overlook hurricane deductibles, which are calculated as a percentage of the home’s insured value rather than a flat dollar amount. Understanding that deductible before a storm forms can prevent costly surprises after landfall.

Strengthen your home before the storm comes

AAA – The Auto Club Group partnered with the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) to provide residents with science-backed guidance to fortify homes against hurricane damage. IBHS research shows that strengthening key parts of a home can significantly reduce wind and water intrusion. The AAA–IBHS Hurricane Ready guide turns that research into practical actions homeowners can take based on time, budget, and risk.

IBHS recommends upgrades based on time and budget, including:

Sealing gaps and securing outdoor items

Improving roof, garage door, and window defenses

Installing impact-rated openings or FORTIFIED Roof systems

Considering backup power options to manage extended outages

“Hurricanes test a home’s weakest points,” Jenkins said. “IBHS research shows that strengthening those vulnerable areas can dramatically improve how a home performs in severe weather.”

Take action now

AAA urges Floridians to:

Review homeowners, renters, flood, and auto insurance coverage

Understand hurricane deductibles before storms form

Create an evacuation plan and identify routes and destinations

Secure their homes using proven, science-based guidance

Take photos or video of their home and personal belongings

“Hurricanes are unpredictable,” Jenkins said. “Preparation is not. The actions people take now often determine how well they recover later.”

For more hurricane preparedness and insurance guidance, visit AAA.com/Insurance.

About the AAA Consumer Pulse™ Survey

The AAA Consumer Pulse™ Survey was conducted online among 400 Florida residents from April 17 – 26, 2026. Survey results have a maximum margin of error of ± 4.9% points. Responses are weighted by age and gender to ensure a reliable and accurate representation of the adult population (18+) in Florida.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG), named a 2026 Forbes Most Trusted Company in America, is the second-largest AAA club in North America, with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG is part of the national AAA federation, which serves more than 66 million members across the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, download the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on social media.

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