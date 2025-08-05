How a construction site prepares for a hurricane
High winds and rising waters can be dangerous for any structure in the path of a hurricane, especially a construction site. With large equipment and loose materials, a site under development can go from a safety hazard to a storm assisted combat zone. WGCU’s Emma Rodriguez spoke with representatives from Manhattan Construction to understand how they react when an imposing storm heads their way.
