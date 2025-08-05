© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How a construction site prepares for a hurricane

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published August 5, 2025 at 6:25 AM EDT

High winds and rising waters can be dangerous for any structure in the path of a hurricane, especially a construction site. With large equipment and loose materials, a site under development can go from a safety hazard to a storm assisted combat zone. WGCU’s Emma Rodriguez spoke with representatives from Manhattan Construction to understand how they react when an imposing storm heads their way.

How a Construction Site Prepares for a Hurricane | WGCU News
Tags
Business/Economy WGCU NewsHurricaneHurricanesConstruction IndustryBeach ConstructionHurricane PreparationLee County
WGCU News
See stories by WGCU News