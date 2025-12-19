© 2025 WGCU News
One eaglet hatches -- E26 in the nest; watch shifts to second egg

WGCU | By Michael Braun
Published December 19, 2025 at 7:45 AM EST
While one of its parents tends to it, E26, freshly hatched and fully out of its shell, waits for a feeding. The eaglet, produced by F23 and M15 in a nest along Bayshore Drive in North Fort Myers, is the first of two eggs to hatch.
Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday night E26 popped into the world, described by the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam as "freshly hatched and completely free of the shell."

The little fuzzy eaglet, affectionately called a "bobblehead" by those watching via web cam, was the first of two eggs in the North Fort Myers nest to hatch.

A second egg has yet to pip but is expected to do so soon. The numbers assigned the eaglets denote their place in the nest hatch hierarchy. When the second egg hatches, the eaglet will be E27.

The new eagle chick is the product of the breeding pair F23 and M15. The nest is off Bayshore Road just east of Slater Road.

You can watch the nest live at swfleaglecam.com.

The web site's cameras have been keeping an eye on the nest for more than a dozen years. And it hasn't always been the same two eagles. There has been a transition over the years — from the beloved Ozzie and Harriet, to M15 and Harriet, to M15 and F23.

There has also been more than the nest's share of tragedy, from eggs not hatching or eaglets falling ill, to eaglets dying and the still unsolved disappearance of Harriet.

Over the years the cameras watching the nest have been upgraded.

The cameras, called the SWFL Eagle Cam and installed by Dick Pritchett Real Estate at the Bayshore Road nest, document the lives of the breeding eagle pair 24/7.

Southwest Florida Eagle Cam co-founder Ginnie Pritchett McSpadden told WGCU that the website started live streaming in 4K mode in 2023, likely among the first such eagle cams to do so.

