Search underway by Coast Guard, others in the Gulf for missing Fort Myers attorney and his nephew

A search is being conducted off the Gulf shore for a Fort Myers attorney and his nephew who went missing Friday night.

The U.S. Coast Guard is with a number of private craft in a search for 57-year-old Attorney Randall Spivey, 57, and his 33-year-old nephew Brandon Billmaier. The Coast Guard said they were reported missing at about 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 19.

The pair’s boat was found 70 miles off Fort Myers.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office issued a request fort help in locating Spivey and Billmaier.

Spivey is a white male, 6’1”, 245lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a dark in color shirt.

Billmaier is a white male, 6’2”, 250lbs, with strawberry hair and brown eyes.

The two left early yesterday morning for a fishing trip on a 42FT Freeman boat from a residence on the 15000 block of Intracoastal Court in Fort Myers.

If you know the whereabouts of Spivey and Billmaier, you're asked to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 239-477-1000, or 911 as applicable. You may also call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS to remain anonymous.

