South Venice community cleanup day slated for Oct. 18

Sarasota County is hosting a community cleanup day for South Venice on October 18 from 8 a.m. to noon. Residents are encouraged to throw out old household items and yard waste. Free dumpsters for residential customers of Sarasota County Neighborhood Services will be stationed at the South County Courthouse.

Genevieve Judge with Sarasota County Government Communications says now is a good time to clean out your home in preparation for the end of hurricane season.

"If we do have to go through another hurricane this year, take the downtime prepare the outside of your home, as well as the inside. These cleanups are such a great opportunity for that," Judge said.

Hazardous materials including paint, oil, gas, auto parts, aerosol cans, electronics, appliances and computers will not be accepted. These should instead be taken to the Sarasota County Chemical Collection Center.

Tires larger than 25 by 16 will not be accepted, but each household can dispose of up to four tires below that limit at the free dumpsters.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.