Organizers say Florida International Air Show still on despite federal shutdown

Organizers of the 2025 Florida International Air Show say the Punta Gorda event will run Nov. 1-2, despite the Federal Government shutdown and potential loss of the main attraction, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

Air show officials say they remain in close communication with federal and local partners to assess and address any potential impacts promptly.

Organizers say until they get official notification that the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will not attend, full preparations continue for their participation, alongside other civilian and international performers.

“The federal government shutdown could end at any time, and our team is maintaining full readiness to host an incredible weekend celebrating aviation,” said Denise Dull, president of the Air Show Board of Directors. “We’re working closely with our aviation and community partners to keep everything on track and will make adjustments if needed.”

While the Blue Angels’ participation depends on the federal government reopening, Air Show organizers say the event will present two full days of aerial performances, static aircraft displays, and other attractions for aviation enthusiasts of all ages.

The Florida International Air Show is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization that has been planning this year’s event for more than a year. Each season, the show brings together top civilian and military performers, ground acts, and exhibits designed to inspire and entertain.

New features for 2025 include the Family Aviation Experience, the Innovators STEM Pavilion, and expanded aircraft displays, exhibits, and vendors.

Hundreds of local volunteers from nonprofits, clubs, and community organizations contribute to the event each year, helping generate important donations and support for their causes.

Gates open at 9 a.m. both days, with flying scheduled to begin around 11:45 a.m. General admission tickets and additional event information are available at www.floridaairshow.com.

