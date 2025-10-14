Staying ahead of Alzheimer’s with a positive lifestyle

It is estimated by the Florida Department of Elder Affairs that over half a million people are living with Alzheimer's Disease in the State of Florida. The Sunshine State has the second-highest incidents of the disease in The United States.

But new research is showing the benefits that a positive lifestyle can have on delaying the effects of Alzheimer’s and Dementia. WGCU’s Cary Barbor has that story that confirms the old saying, “a healthy body, leads to a healthy mind.”

