US Coast Guard Auxiliary announces classes for November and December

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Station on Marco Island will host five boating safety courses throughout November and December.

All courses require registration at https://wow.uscgaux.info/content.php?unit=070-09-05&category=boating-courses.



Suddenly in Command , Nov. 4 at 5 pm, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Station, 903 Collier Court, Marco Island. This 2.5-hour boating safety primer will teach participants how to take the wheel in case of an emergency. $45.

, Nov. 4 at 5 pm, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Station, 903 Collier Court, Marco Island. This 2.5-hour boating safety primer will teach participants how to take the wheel in case of an emergency. $45. Boater's Local Knowledge - Marco Island , Nov. 11 at 5 pm, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Station, 903 Collier Court, Marco Island. This 3-hour course is a guide on how to navigate waterways in and around Marco Island. Instructors use “on the water” aerial photos and video, Google Earth, and navigation charts. Recommended for novice and intermediate boaters, or boaters new to the area. $70.

, Nov. 11 at 5 pm, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Station, 903 Collier Court, Marco Island. This 3-hour course is a guide on how to navigate waterways in and around Marco Island. Instructors use “on the water” aerial photos and video, Google Earth, and navigation charts. Recommended for novice and intermediate boaters, or boaters new to the area. $70. Boater's Local Knowledge - Backwater Edition , Dec. 2 at 5 pm, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Station, 903 Collier Court, Marco Island. This 3-hour advanced course provides navigation tools and waterways knowledge for boaters wishing to explore the backwaters of the 10,000 Islands. Recommended for intermediate boaters and above. $70.

, Dec. 2 at 5 pm, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Station, 903 Collier Court, Marco Island. This 3-hour advanced course provides navigation tools and waterways knowledge for boaters wishing to explore the backwaters of the 10,000 Islands. Recommended for intermediate boaters and above. $70. Navigating Everglades National Park , Dec. 9 at 5 pm, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Station, 903 Collier Court, Marco Island. This course will provide 20 routes and waypoints to explore. Learn about park regulations, historical landmarks, fishing locations and more. $70.

, Dec. 9 at 5 pm, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Station, 903 Collier Court, Marco Island. This course will provide 20 routes and waypoints to explore. Learn about park regulations, historical landmarks, fishing locations and more. $70. Boat America, Dec. 13 from 8 am to 5 pm, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Station, 903 Collier Court, Marco Island. This is a boating certificate class that offers an in-depth boating safety course for all types of mariners. All graduates who complete the class and pass the exam receive the Florida Boating Safety ID Card. An instructional book will be provided. $45.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.