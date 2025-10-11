Alliance to pair haunted maze with screening of 'Rocky Horror Picture Show'

On Saturday, Oct. 18, the Alliance for the Arts will celebrate its own 50th anniversary as well as "The Rocky Horror Picture Show's" 50th with a science fiction double feature.

From 5 to 7 p.m., attendees will be ushered through a haunted maze. “Curtain Call Carnage” will provide a chilling, gripping and gruesome theatrical storyline.

Then as dusk gives way to night, those who survive the maze will yell at the screen, dance the "Time Warp" and throw props in sync with "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." Leading the mayhem will be a special guest host, ensuring outrageous entertainment and infectious energy all night long.

Dress to impress in your best "Rocky Horror" attire.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Melissa DeHaven, Alliance for the Arts 'Curtain Call Carnage' introduces "13 Nights of Stage Fright" at the Alliance for the Arts.

MORE INFORMATION:

For one ticket, guests will enjoy a night of costumes, laughs, interactive fun, and spine-tingling scares with "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" outdoor movie event and the exclusive premiere of "Curtain Call Carnage," a new haunted maze.

"Curtain Call Carnage" launches the inaugural "13 Nights of Stage Fright," running Oct. 18–Nov. 1.

Don’t know how to do the "Time Warp"? No worries. Special guest dance instructor Sam Vos will teach you how.

No need to bring props. Prop bags will be available for purchase.

Food trucks will be on site with food, treats and drinks.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating on the amphitheater lawn (no coolers, please).

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts Bring your lawn chairs or beach blanket and dress to impress in your best 'Rocky Horror' attire.

Parking is limited; ridesharing is recommended.

General admission is $30 or $25 for members.

There is also a $55 VIP ($50 Members) option that includes one ticket, VIP seating area, VIP bar access, one drink ticket, one special prop bag, priority entrance to "Curtain Call Carnage" and access to indoor restrooms.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.