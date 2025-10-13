© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Meetings, public hearings set for FDOT five-year program

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published October 13, 2025 at 12:53 PM EDT
Some of the work being done on the Sanibel Causeway involves crews restoring damaged bridge approaches on the Sanibel Causeway using a high early-strength concrete that will cures quickly and can be ready for traffic earlier then regular concrete.
FDOT
/
WGCU
FDOT will accept comments from all interested parties if received by Friday, October 24, 2025, COB. Mail comments to James Driggers, Jr, P.E., District Secretary, FDOT, 10041 Daniels Parkway, Fort Myers, FL 33913, attention H. Wayne Gaither, Southwest Area Office Director, or email comments to wayne.gaither@dot.state.fl.us.

In-person meetings and public hearings will be held Oct. 20 and 24 by the Florida Department of Transportation District One, to present FDOT's Draft Tentative Five-Year Work Program.

The Draft Tentative Work Program lists transportation system improvements scheduled for fiscal years 2026/27 through 2030/31.

There are three ways to participate in the hearing.

  1. In-person Meeting: FDOT District One will conduct a in-person meeting at its Bartow office (801 N. Broadway Avenue) starting 11 a.m. on Friday, October 24, and at the same time in its Fort Myers office (10041 Daniels Parkway).

  1. Public Hearing: FDOT representatives will be available Monday, October 20, through Friday October 24 at the District Offices (by appointment) to review project materials with members of the public. Call the Bartow office (801 N. Broadway Avenue) at 863-519-2907 or the Fort Myers office (10041 Daniels Parkway) at 239-225-1900 to schedule an appointment.

  1. Self-guided online (ePublic Hearing): both SWFLRoads.com and fdot.gov/wpph/district1 webpages can be accessed from a computer, tablet or mobile device with Internet service. The ePublic Hearing will be open and available from Monday, October 20 through Friday October 24.

FDOT will accept comments from all interested parties if received by Friday, October 24, COB. Mail comments to James Driggers, Jr, P.E., District Secretary, FDOT, 10041 Daniels Parkway, Fort Myers, FL 33913, attention H. Wayne Gaither, Southwest Area Office Director, or email comments to wayne.gaither@dot.state.fl.us.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Transportation WGCU NewsFDOTFlorida Department of Transportation
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.
More from WGCU