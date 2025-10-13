Meetings, public hearings set for FDOT five-year program

In-person meetings and public hearings will be held Oct. 20 and 24 by the Florida Department of Transportation District One, to present FDOT's Draft Tentative Five-Year Work Program.

The Draft Tentative Work Program lists transportation system improvements scheduled for fiscal years 2026/27 through 2030/31.

There are three ways to participate in the hearing.

In-person Meeting: FDOT District One will conduct a in-person meeting at its Bartow office (801 N. Broadway Avenue) starting 11 a.m. on Friday, October 24, and at the same time in its Fort Myers office (10041 Daniels Parkway).

Public Hearing: FDOT representatives will be available Monday, October 20, through Friday October 24 at the District Offices (by appointment) to review project materials with members of the public. Call the Bartow office (801 N. Broadway Avenue) at 863-519-2907 or the Fort Myers office (10041 Daniels Parkway) at 239-225-1900 to schedule an appointment.

Self-guided online (ePublic Hearing): both SWFLRoads.com and fdot.gov/wpph/district1 webpages can be accessed from a computer, tablet or mobile device with Internet service. The ePublic Hearing will be open and available from Monday, October 20 through Friday October 24.

FDOT will accept comments from all interested parties if received by Friday, October 24, COB. Mail comments to James Driggers, Jr, P.E., District Secretary, FDOT, 10041 Daniels Parkway, Fort Myers, FL 33913, attention H. Wayne Gaither, Southwest Area Office Director, or email comments to wayne.gaither@dot.state.fl.us.

