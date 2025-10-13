Faith leaders and LGBTQ+ community engage in candid conversations in Naples

A gathering at the Naples Pride Center on Sunday brought together faith leaders and community members for an open discussion on how religion can both support and suppress the LGBTQ+ community.

The informal event, titled TEA-ching, invited attendees to share their thoughts and experiences over tea and snacks. Among the faith leaders present were Reverend Craig Cranston and Minister Alberita Johnson. The conversation began with a light-hearted question from Cori, the center’s executive director. “Why do you think a higher power made people gay?”

“Because God is smart,” Cranston replied, drawing laughter from the audience.

1 of 3 — another one.jpg Discussion questions are passed around at the Naples Pride Center on Oct. 12. 2 of 3 — christina.jpg Christinia Johnson at the Naples Pride Center on Oct. 12. 3 of 3 — pride photo.jpg Attendees gather at the Naples Pride Center on Oct. 12.

As the conversation progressed, attendees engaged with questions about how religion can address systemic issues. Attendee Christina Johnson raised a pointed question to the group.

“How are you combating the way white supremacy and colonial violence and all of these violent institutions and patriarchy? How do you combat them? Not just like staying up here at the surface level of love, but like, how do you also connect with your sacred rage to make sure that our religious values reach every living person, not just the people who align with our views?”

The gathering, which lasted for about an hour and a half, aimed to create a safe space for people to reflect on their faith and LGBTQ+ identities. Though the conversation touched on difficult and complex issues, it offered a platform for open dialogue in an inclusive and supportive setting. Johnson shared the following.

“I’ve never felt so connected to being a queer Jewish person that fights for Jewish values, and in that, it’s like all life is a blessing. Every living being is a whole universe.”

