Habitat Specialists and Generalists and Determination of Where the Wild Things Are

Most of our troubled species are endangered as a result of loss or degradation of habitat, loss of adequate food resources, introduction of exotic species, or isolation of small populations – all of which are influenced by our actions. In many ways we have upset the balance of nature. We can’t stop development, but need to understand how species of plants and animals will be impacted by it and how we might alter construction and location to benefit natural communities.

Our changes to the natural world can isolate and eliminate small populations. Development changes habitats and highway traffic can increase loss or reduction of food available for the creatures in the ecosystem. Our understanding of species and community dynamics is essential to both their and our future.

Plants often have specific soil and sun requirements – and animals often have specific needs of plant species as sources of food and shelter. In Florida and other southern states lightning frequently starts fires and many species of plants and animals depend on that fire to create the open habitat needed to support their growth and food resource needs. In this week’s Wild Things we will take a look at some of the basics of ecology – why some animals and plants are rare – and how such factors as roads, fire, exotic species, and human activities positively or negatively influence native species whose populations are on the decline.