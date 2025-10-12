Lazy Springs park operators say future of four-wheeler site unknown after it closes at end of November

The future of property that a popular recreational park sits on in southwestern Hendry County is not known beyond its now planned closure at the end of November.

Lazy Springs Recreational Park lies off state Route 82 just across the Lee County line in Hendry. For about 25 years, 4-wheelers and mudders or anyone who enjoyed getting wet and dirty headed to the mud-pits, lakes and dirt trails site each weekend.

It has been a popular place for running a four-wheeler or dirt bike through the mud and water. Others headed there to fish or rope swing into a lake and relax.

File

But a Sept. 22 change in ownership is seemingly going to put an end to the fun. That decision is not very popular with area off-roaders and other weekend warriors.

The park's social media sites were full of people bemoaning the loss and looking for answers.



"i loved growing up there, it just super sad to see it go"

"Lazy Springs has been an amazing place to work... the people were amazing... the park has been amazing... I've work here more years then I can remember... I will miss everyone and everything about this place... thank you for everything."

I created lifelong friendships with yall when God put me in yalls path. Absolute amazing people that i know i could call at anytime if i needed anything

So where to go ride now is the big question and why dont yall open up some where else gotta be other spots yall can get so everyone can still ride

I’m so sorry this is happening to you. You have provided a fun area where I will always cherish the memories made. Thank you for that. I wish y’all the best. We appreciate what you’ve given to us.

Thank you for providing a fun place for us for so many years. Lots of memories made.

Sad news . But totally understandable!! All right boys it’s time to find some land and open up another location i would be up to investing with someone any ideas ??

Lazy Springs Four-wheeling the dirt trails at Lazy Springs Recreational Park in Hendry County. The park changed ownership Sept. 22 and plans are now to close the site as of the end of November.

According to the Hendry County Property Appraiser web site, the sale was made on Sept. 22 from Lazy Ventures LLC of Prosper, Texas, to S&O Ranch LLC of Fort Myers for $5 million.

S&O is listed with properties in Hendry, Lee and Collier Counties. A spokesman for S&O could not be reached for comment and messages left for a representative listed for the company were not returned.

The operators of the park said Sunday that they have no information on what plans there may be for the site.

"We don't know. And I wish that I did so I could tell everyone. But you know, I mean as just leasing the property, we aren't privy to that information. The property owner sold it," Brenda Ivey, who leases the property and operates Lazy Springs on the weekends with her husband and a partner. "I posted a second post yesterday (Saturday), kind of letting everybody know that that was the circumstances and a lot of sad people, because there's been many years of memories made out there with, you know, families."

Ivey said that after the site closes there are not many local off-road type alternatives.

“Unfortunately, there are not a lot of places, and people resort to doing it illegally, riding around areas that they're not supposed to. So it's sad,” she said. "There's no similar type site. It's sad, but there is no other places really, that are affordable."

Ivey said the park was operating since about 2000 and before that was a citrus grove.

"They came in and dug the property, you know, mined it," she said.

Ivey said the final open weekend at Lazy Springs will be Nov. 29–30.

Operating the park was a part time job for the Iveys.

"We just do that on the weekends, you know," she said. "So my husband and his partner ... own it, and my husband is actually an alligator hunter, so he does that also."

Statement posted on Facebook Saturday by the Ivey's: “For years, we’ve watched kids grow up here — from first dirt bike rides to family campouts and fires by the lake,” the park’s management said in a statement. “This park has always been more than trails and mud. It’s been about community, family, and memories that will last forever.”

Located in rural Hendry County, Lazy Springs has long served as a popular recreation spot for Southwest Florida residents, offering off-roading, swimming, camping, fishing and outdoor events.

It became known as a place where families and friends gathered to enjoy the outdoors and connect through shared adventure.

The park’s announcement thanked the community for its years of support and encouraged visitors to make one last trip before its closure.

“From our family to yours — thank you,” the statement read. “Don’t miss your chance to make one more memory at Lazy Springs.”

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.