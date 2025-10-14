Two new Lee County schools need names, public input open

To help school overcrowding in East Lee County, the Lee County School District is planning to build two new schools, one in Alva and one in Lehigh Acres. Public naming surveys are open for both schools.

The schools, which are referred to as Elementary L and High School NNN, are slated to open in 2026 and 2027, respectively. Elementary L will open as a temporary portable campus behind Lehigh Senior High School, and will move into the school’s completed building in 2028. High School NNN’s construction in Alva has already started.

When it comes to naming the two schools, the Lee County School Board is looking for name suggestions that relate to the state and the southwest Florida region’s history, culture, environment and achievements.

The School Board also asks for ideas that point to the neighborhood and communities that surround the schools, and some that refer to “founders, leaders, heroes, symbols, and fundamental principles of our nation.”

The survey to submit name ideas for Elementary L can be found at this link: https://www.leeschools.net/our_schools/elementary_l

The survey to submit name ideas for High School NNN can be found at this link: https://www.leeschools.net/our_schools/high_school_nnn

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.