Free autism spectrum screenings offered this week

Early intervention for a child with autism spectrum disorder can make a vast difference for the development of the child as well as for their family.

Golisano Children’s Hospital offers free screenings this week, for children 18 months to five years of age. Screenings will be held October 15 and 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pediatric Specialist Office, 15901 Bass Road, Suite 102, Fort Myers.

The ASD screenings will be are administered by an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse who has extensive training and experience in typical child development and developmental disorders.

A physician referral is not required. To schedule a screening, please call 239-343-6838.

