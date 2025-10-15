A second Costco for Collier County; not all are happy

Collier County is a major step closer to getting a second Costco wholesale facility.

County commissioners Tuesday approved a Costco at Rattlesnake Hammock Road and Collier Boulevard in East Naples.

This comes despite intense opposition from some people who live near the site. Barry Dickinson is one of them. He told commissioners that he worries about the 12 gas pumps at the proposed site.

"if there's a mechanical malfunction at one or more of the gas pumps, there is an enormous risk of an explosion," Dickinson said. "We have a hospital less than a quarter mile away. Hacienda Lakes, a large residential community, is adjacent to the site."

Brad Wester represented Costco and said the company has many safety precautions at its gas facilities. He also said it was not entirely accurate to suggest that the gas station will be right next to neighborhoods.

"The property and the proposed gas facility are not right in the middle of communities," Wester said. "They are not in the backyards of the existing residences."

During a nearly five-hour-long public hearing, other speakers claimed the Costco would cause too much traffic on the roads in that area. Collier county transportation planners said that was not accurate. They told commissioners the main roads have plenty of capacity to handle some extra Costco traffic.

Brad Wester and the county staff also rebuffed claims that the Costco would overwhelm the storm drainage system in the area, causing floods during heavy downpours, tropical storms or hurricanes. The staff endorsed the Costco plans, and commissioners approved them unanimously.

In recent weeks a citizens' opposition group has threatened to file a lawsuit, if necessary, to try to stop the project. WGCU News will keep you posted should that occur.

Now that commissioners have approved the plans, Wester said the company can move to get building permits from the county and the South Florida Water Management District. Wester said construction could begin in just a few months. Collier has had a Costco in North Naples for the past 26 years.

Mike Walcher is a reporter with WGCU News. He also teaches Journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University.

