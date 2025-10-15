Excitement builds over Fort Myers Beach Pier project

A skeleton of concrete pillars are all that remain of the Fort Myers Beach Pier. The once beloved landmark of the island community was part of the trail of destruction left behind by Hurricane Ian.

Three years after the Category 5 storm tore the structure from its bearings, hope has come to the horizon. New renderings of the pier showcase a wider, longer and stronger replacement that looks to become the next destination spot for tourism. WGCU’s Jennifer Crawford made her way to the beach to speak with locals and tourists who are excited about what a new Fort Myers Beach Pier would mean for the vacation hotspot.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.