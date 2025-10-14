Hot Works ushers in 2025-26 outdoor art festival season with Naples Fine Art Show

Hot Works ushers in the 2025-2026 outdoor art festival season with the Naples Fine Art Show Oct. 25 and 26. This annual show features everything from paintings, drawings and mixed media to fine art jewelry, glass, sculpture and more.

This year, the show is at Coastland Center, which features plenty of free parking and an idyllic environment for sampling original artworks, talking to the artists and viewing this area’s next generation of creatives in the Youth Art Competition tent.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Art lovers stroll alongside tents filled with art during previous Naples Fine Art Show.

MORE INFORMATION:

Admission is free.

The artists who participate in the show are juried, meaning that each artist is carefully selected to ensure that all work is original, personally made by the exhibitor and meets quality standards.

The youth competition includes work by students grades K-8 (ages 5-13).

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Hot Works Executive Director Patty Narozny.

Patty Narozny founded Hot Works Fine Art Shows in 2002. Over the years, Narozny has built a loyal following of nationally recognized artists and art patrons due to her high standards of quality and her determination to keep her show 100% authentic original fine art and fine handcrafts made and represented by the artist in person. Today, Hot Works Fine Art & Craft Shows in Boca Raton, Estero/Fort Myers, Naples and Orchard Lake/West Bloomfield are consistently ranked nationally in the Top 100 art fairs in America.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.