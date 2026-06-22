Okeechobee County encourages those with special needs to register for use of storm shelter space
Okeechobee County has established a special needs shelter program to provide assistance for people with medical conditions during an emergency.
It is important time to register with the county emergency management department before a storm or other emergency to ensure that those with special needs can be helped.
Okeechobee county’s special shelter will have a nurse on staff and has emergency electrical power.
Priorities will be given to those requiring oxygen and those dependent on uninterrupted electricity. Priority will also be given to those with mental or cognitive limitations, however a caregiver must stay with them at the shelter.
Registrations can be picked up at the following places in Okeechobee County:
* The county library, 206 SW 16th St.
* The Senior Services Center, 1690 NW 9th Ave.
* The board of county commissioners' administrative office, 304 NW 2nd St.
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