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Okeechobee County encourages those with special needs to register for use of storm shelter space

WGCU | By Eileen Kelley
Published June 22, 2026 at 7:50 PM EDT
Whether a hurricane will be mighty, like this one, or never make it past a tropical storm, is merely one parameter Phil Klotzbach and his team at Colorado State University attempt to predict every year - and their success has them among the top of the forecasting world
Colorado State University
/
WGCU
Whether a hurricane will be mighty, like this one, or never make it past a tropical storm, is merely one parameter Phil Klotzbach and his team at Colorado State University attempt to predict every year - and their success has them among the top of the forecasting world

Okeechobee County has established a special needs shelter program to provide assistance for people with medical conditions during an emergency.

It is important time to register with the county emergency management department before a storm or other emergency to ensure that those with special needs can be helped.

Okeechobee county’s special shelter will have a nurse on staff and has emergency electrical power.

What Makes a Hurricane?

Priorities will be given to those requiring oxygen and those dependent on uninterrupted electricity. Priority will also be given to those with mental or cognitive limitations, however a caregiver must stay with them at the shelter.

Registrations can be picked up at the following places in Okeechobee County:
* The county library, 206 SW 16th St.
* The Senior Services Center, 1690 NW 9th Ave.
* The board of county commissioners' administrative office, 304 NW 2nd St.

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Weather WGCU NewsWeather ForecastHurricane PreparationStorm
Eileen Kelley
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