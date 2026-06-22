Free sandbags for Manatee residents available for pick-up June 24; delivery may be available

With hurricane season underway, Manatee County is encouraging residents to start preparing now, rather than waiting until a storm is forecast.

To help residents get started, the Manatee County Public Safety Department, in partnership with Community and Veterans Services , is hosting Operation Sandbag, a free drive-thru sandbag distribution event on Friday, June 26, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Public Safety Complex, 2101 47th Terrace E., in Bradenton.

Residents can receive up to 10 pre-filled sandbags per household.

There are no eligibility requirements for in-person pickup other than being a Manatee County resident.

“Preparedness is one of the easiest ways residents can help protect their homes and families during hurricane season,” said Commission Chair Tal Siddique. “We encourage residents to take advantage of this opportunity and make a plan before a storm is in the forecast.”

Manatee County will provide home delivery of 10 sandbags to qualifying residents who are unable to attend in person. To qualify, residents must be:



60 years of age or older

Transportation dependent

Living in Flood Zones A or B

Eligible residents can request delivery through an on-line form that screens for flood zone and transportation access at https://manateecountyfl.qscend.com/311/request/add

“The best time to prepare is before there is a storm to track,” said Manatee County Public Safety Director Jodie Fiske. “Operation Sandbag gives residents an opportunity to take simple steps now so they have resources available if they’re ever needed.”

Through this partnership, county departments are working together to ensure eligible residents have access to additional support during the hurricane season.

“Preparedness looks different for every household,” said Manatee County Director of Community and Veterans Services Sarah Brown. “By working together, we're helping remove barriers and making sure residents who may need extra assistance have access to resources that can help them prepare for potential flooding.”

For more information about hurricane preparedness, flood zones, evacuation levels and Manatee County's seven self-serve sandbag locations available throughout hurricane season, visit mymanatee.org/storm or call 3-1-1.

For more information on Manatee County Government, visit mymanatee.org or contact Manatee County Government Communications at news@mymanatee.org or call (941) 745-6397 (NEWS). Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @ManateeGov.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.