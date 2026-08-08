City Foods, Inc. recalls ready-to-eat pastrami and corned beef products due to possible listeria contamination

City Foods of Chicago, Ill., is recalling approximately3,215 pounds of ready-to-eat pastrami and corned beef products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Saturday.

The RTE pastrami and corned beef products were produced on July 16, 2026, and have a 60-day shelf life. The following products are subject to recall:

10-lb. cardboard boxes containing 2- to 5-lb. pieces of “Midamar Premium Beef Pastrami” with case code “19410” printed on the box label.

Various weight 20- to 30-lb. cardboard boxes containing 2-3 pieces of “BEA’S BEST COOKED CORNED BEEF BRISKET” with case code “18919” printed on the box label.

Various weight 20- to 30-lb. cardboard boxes containing 2-3 pieces of “KIRSCH DELICATESSEN STYLE COOKED CORNED BEEF BRISKET” with case code “19751” printed on the box label.

The products bear establishment number “EST. 1896” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to foodservice locations in Illinois, Iowa, and Michigan, from which they were further distributed nationwide.

The problem was discovered during routine inspection activities.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened imm

une systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators and freezers, along with institution refrigerators and freezers. Consumers and institutions who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Media and consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Brian Sanchez, Office Manager, City Foods, Inc., at 773-523-1566 or brian@beasbest.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

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