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National Hurricane Center keeping an eye on disturbances in the far Atlantic

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published August 8, 2026 at 1:55 PM EDT
NHC/NOAA

A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa on Tuesday. Some development of this system will be possible during the middle to latter part of next week while it moves westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

The latest Tropical Weather Outlook gives this system a low chance of tropical cyclone formation through 7 days.

Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent; Formation chance through 7 days...low...20 percent.

A tropical wave is also located a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Some gradual development is possible during the early to middle part of next week while the system moves westward across the central tropical Atlantic.

Upper-level winds are expected to become much less conducive for development later in the week when the system approaches the Lesser Antilles.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent; Formation chance through 7 days...low...20 percent.2.

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