Free workshops on artificial intelligence begin Aug. 14

The Collaboratory in downtown Fort Myers will begin hosting free workshops on artificial intelligence on August 14.

It will be the first session for business owners, presented by the new Human Intelligence/Artificial Intelligence Hub at the Collaboratory. The first workshop will run from 9 to 11 a.m.

The organization said that Heidi Cramer of the Florida Small Business Development Center at FGCU and Bruce Kelly of Vivitec will lead the first session.

Here is a link to a WGCU-TV story about the hub. The story aired this summer on "Southwest Florida In Focus."

"AI Fridays gives Southwest Florida business owners practical tools they can use immediately while building the confidence to navigate and increasingly AI-enabled future," Dawn Belamarich, president and CEO of Collaboratory, said in a news release.

AI Fridays also are scheduled for Aug. 28, Sept. 11 and 25, Oct. 9 and 23, Nov. 6 and 20, and Dec. 11. The Collaboratory said that each session will feature different speakers and topics relating to responsible business use of AI.

The hub is requesting that people register for a workshop. You can do so by visiting this link:

https://collaboratory.org/event/ai-fridays-ai-without-the-anxiety-practical-data-security-for-businesses-of-every-size/

Mike Walcher is a reporter with WGCU News, and also teaches Journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University. WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.