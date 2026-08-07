Orange lights to honor those affected by agent orange

Southwest Florida Honor Flight, a Port Charlotte-based nonprofit, is inviting the community to commemorate Agent Orange Awareness Day.

Agent Orange was one of several herbicides used by the U.S. military between 1961 and 1971 to remove dense vegetation and destroy crops that provided cover for enemy forces.

The herbicide contained dioxin, a toxic contaminant linked to serious health conditions, which affected both Vietnamese civilians and U.S. service members who were exposed.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs recognizes numerous diseases associated with Agent Orange exposure among eligible Vietnam veterans.

Agent Orange Awareness Day is observed annually on Aug. 10, marking the anniversary of the herbicide's first use during the Vietnam War.

To commemorate the observance, Southwest Florida Honor Flight will illuminate the Vietnam Wall of Southwest Florida at 100 Nesbit Street in Punta Gorda, in orange from Aug. 8 through Aug. 10, giving residents multiple opportunities to visit the memorial. The display is free and open to the public.

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