Fort Myers Beach launches courtesy warning program for code violations

A new program gives residents and businesses on Fort Myers Beach an opportunity to correct code violations before formal action is taken. This can include parking a vehicle in a no park zone, lawn overgrowth and other scenarios.

If the Town sees a potential violation, the property owner will receive a bright orange notice with a provided timeframe to correct it. Phil Rizzo, Emergency Services Director for Fort Myers Beach, says the program aims to make everyone's lives easier.

"It saves time for our officers and makes us more efficient," Rizzo said. "And it gives our residents or businesses the ability to come into compliance without having official action taken against them."

The courtesy warnings have been effective so far. Notice recipients are asked to contact the code officer that issued the warning, with their phone number and email at the bottom of the slip.

"They've only been in use now for probably about two weeks, and the vast majority of the time, we're getting contacted within 24 to 36 hours by people saying they're coming into compliance," Rizzo said.

Rizzo added that the Code Compliance Division did not actively identify potential violations before the program's launch, but it wants to be more proactive in maintaining code as the Town continues to recover from Hurricane Ian. The Division will still respond to citizen complaints.

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