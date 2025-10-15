No Kings: Protest safety, know your rights, and de-escalation training

Before you hit the streets for a 'No Kings" or any other demonstration, it's important to be prepared to take nonviolent action safely and powerfully, in unity with large crowds.

To help peaceful actions stay that way, the American Civil Liberties Union will offer free instruction through Zoom tonight (Oct. 15) at 7 p.m.

The training offers tools to ensure participants know their rights during protests and if they are encountered by law enforcement officers. The ACLU says the Zoom call will also cover using practical tools for safety and de-escalation in tense moments.

Spanish and American Sign Language translation is provided, as well as accommodations for viewers to be able to fully participate in the event.

Registration is required at no kings.org/trainings. The ACLU and many other groups also offer training videos on YouTube.