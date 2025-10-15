© 2025 WGCU News
No Kings: Protest safety, know your rights, and de-escalation training

WGCU | By Marc Garber
Published October 15, 2025 at 2:22 PM EDT
People lined sidewalks along U.S. 41 Saturday in a demonstration of protest against the Trump Administration's actions on immigration, federal workers, Medicaid and other topics.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore
/
WGCU
People lined sidewalks along U.S. 41 in a demonstration of protest against the Trump Administration's actions on immigration, federal workers, Medicaid and other topics in the first No Kings rally.

Before you hit the streets for a 'No Kings" or any other demonstration, it's important to be prepared to take nonviolent action safely and powerfully, in unity with large crowds.

To help peaceful actions stay that way, the American Civil Liberties Union will offer free instruction through Zoom tonight (Oct. 15) at 7 p.m.

The training offers tools to ensure participants know their rights during protests and if they are encountered by law enforcement officers. The ACLU says the Zoom call will also cover using practical tools for safety and de-escalation in tense moments.

Spanish and American Sign Language translation is provided, as well as accommodations for viewers to be able to fully participate in the event.

Registration is required at no kings.org/trainings. The ACLU and many other groups also offer training videos on YouTube.
Tags
Social Justice WGCU NewsNo Kings Protest
Marc Garber
See stories by Marc Garber
