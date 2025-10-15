Veteran lawmaker Jim Boyd backed for Senate president

TALLAHASSEE --- Jim Boyd, a veteran lawmaker who heads an insurance and investment firm in Bradenton, was formally selected Tuesday by Senate Republicans to become the next Senate president.

Boyd, who is the Senate majority leader, will succeed President Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, after the November 2026 elections. House Republicans last week formally selected Rep. Sam Garrison, R-Fleming Island, to succeed House Speaker Daniel Perez, R-Miami, after next year’s elections.

During a ceremony in the Senate chamber, Boyd did not detail priorities but spoke of a need to “defend the taxpayer” and to “protect the rights of parents and strengthen our schools,” while saying lawmakers have to handle the challenge of growth’s effects on infrastructure, schools and health care.

“My vision is a Florida where every person has the chance to prosper. A Florida where families feel safe in their neighborhoods, where parents know their voices matter and where every child can pursue an education that prepares them for the future,” Boyd said.

Boyd has played a key role in recent years in legislation to bolster the property-insurance market. Addressing reporters after Tuesday’s ceremony, Boyd said insurance changes he’s sponsored are “starting to work.”

He said he doesn’t support expanding Medicaid eligibility — an issue Republican leaders have repeatedly rejected over the past decade — but believes Florida should help “those that need the help the most.” Boyd also said lawmakers need to look at state expenses, similar to the ongoing efforts by the state to scrutinize local government spending.

“We fortunately have been blessed with good revenue and good finances as a state,” Boyd said. “But we always have to pay attention to our expenditures. And coming upon a budget forecast that we're facing for the next several years, I think it's even more incumbent upon us. So yes, … we should be looking at ways to lean up government, right size it, if you will.”

State economists last month forecast a $3.8 billion surplus for the 2026-2027 fiscal year. But without altering current levels of spending, shortfalls are anticipated of $1.5 billion and $6.6 billion in subsequent years.

In formally nominating Boyd on Tuesday, Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, described him as professional, serious and light-hearted.

“He embodies what Calvin Coolidge, a former Senate president himself said, when he said, ‘It takes a great man to be a good listener, an ability to listen, a diligent legislator and a good friend.’ Those are all the traits we need in a Senate president, and Jim Boyd embodies every one of them,” Burgess said.

Sen. Jay Trumbull, R-Panama City, added that Boyd is a fan of the viral internet Bishop Bullwinkle song, “Hell to da Naw Naw Naw,” which Trumbull described as, “When faced with nonsense, with distraction, with political games that waste time, Jim's answer is simple, ‘Nope. Not here, not now.’”

Senate Republicans were able to choose the president because of their majority in the chamber, and Boyd long ago wrapped up support for the job. Boyd, 68, served in the House from 2010 to 2018, before getting elected to the Senate in 2020.

Albritton praised Boyd, saying, “Your encouragement has helped sustain me, and your wisdom has helped inform me.”

The 2025 legislative session included a series of clashes between the Senate and House and Gov. Ron DeSantis on issues and the budget, resulting in the session ending more than a month late.

Among the biggest pieces of legislation that Boyd has sponsored was a 2021 law that was aimed, in part, at curbing lawsuits against property insurers. Boyd and other backers of the measure pointed to problems with litigation costs and questionable, if not fraudulent, claims for such things as roof damage.

Boyd has also advanced legislation targeting drug trafficking involving fentanyl and other opioids. He represents Senate District 20, which covers parts of Hillsborough and Manatee counties.

Politics has long played a role in the Boyd family.

Hugh Boyd, his grandfather, was in the state House at the start of World War II. His uncle Wilbur Boyd, who founded Boyd Insurance & Investments in 1974, was a legislator from 1959 to 1972.