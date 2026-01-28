Three art fairs dot Southwest Florida this weekend

This weekend, Southwest Florida is home to three outdoor art festivals.

Courtesy of Naples Art Institute / Naples Art Institute Art in the Park has evolved into a seasonal showcase for the talents of local and regional artists.

Since 1957, the Naples Art Institute has been holding Naples Art in the Park. On Saturday, the juried art fair returns to Cambier Park. Visitors will discover a wide assortment of ceramics, glass, printmaking, jewelry, metal, mixed media, painting, sculpture, and more.

Courtesy of Promenade at Bonita Bay / Promenade at Bonita Bay Bonita Springs Art Walk at Promenade at Bonita Bay is Saturday, Jan. 31 and Sunday, Feb. 1.

Courtesy of Hot Works LLC / Hot Works LLC The Sarasota Fine Art Show has been ranked among the Top 100 Art Shows in America 18 times by Sunshine Artist Magazine and Art Fair Source Book.

Hot Works’ Sarasota Fine Art Show also takes place Saturday and Sunday. Ranked among the Top 100 Art Shows in America 18 times by Sunshine Artist Magazine and Art Fair Source Book, this show is held in the parking lot of the Sarasota Art Museum.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Artists set up booths along the walkways bisecting Naples' Cambier Park.

MORE INFORMATION:

Naples Art in the Park opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m.

Over the years, Art in the Park has evolved into a seasonal showcase for the talents of local and regional artists. Young and emerging artists are attracted to the event because it affords them the opportunity to build relationships and grow their businesses.

2025-2026 Art in the Park events are limited to 50 booth spaces. Artists set up their booths along pathways in Cambier Park.

Bonita Springs Art Walk at Promenade at Bonita Bay runs from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 31 and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 1.

The Sarasota Fine Art Show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

This art festival features a juried selection of artists selling original, handmade paintings, sculpture, glass, clay, photography, wood, fiber, mixed media, jewelry, and more. Artists are chosen for originality, technique, execution, and booth presentation.

The Sarasota Fine Art Show includes a youth art competition for students K-8 or ages 6 to 12. Winners receive cash prizes at a 3 p.m. awards ceremony on Sunday, inspiring the next generation of artists.

