'Tuesdays with Morrie' headlines the 24 shows onstage this week at SWFL theaters

This week, three shows open, three close and 16 continue their runs and there are two limited engagements at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse website This comedic, surprising, and uplifting world premiere was featured in Gulfshore Playhouse’s 2023 New Works Festival.

“Circle Forward” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: Seventeen years ago, Mia’s husband died tragically young, an experience she now speaks about all over the country to help others cope with loss. But Mia is put to the test when a teenager claims to be her late husband reincarnated. Expecting a hoax, Mia gets a lot more than she bargained for when the teenager proves to know far more than he should. In this comedic, surprising, and uplifting world premiere that was featured in Gulfshore Playhouse’s 2023 New Works Festival, find out what happens when the past refuses to stay there. Previews are Tuesday, Jan. 27 and Wednesday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Opens Thursday, Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue Friday, Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 1 at 3 p.m. Runs through March 1. For tickets, telephone 239-26107529 or visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/shows-events/circle-forward/.

Courtesy of Southwest Florida Theatre at Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony website 'Million Dollar Quartet' is a high-octane celebration of a moment that changed music history forever.

“Million Dollar Quartet” [Southwest Florida Theatre at the Music & Arts Community Center]: “Million Dollar Quartet” is a high-octane celebration of a moment that changed music history forever. Inspired by the true story of an extraordinary December afternoon in 1956, the musical transports audiences to the legendary Sun Records studio in Memphis, where four icons—Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins—unexpectedly found themselves together for an impromptu jam session. What followed was pure musical lightning in a bottle, and Million Dollar Quartet brings that once-in-a-lifetime event roaring to life on stage. Opens Jan. 28. Runs to Feb. 14. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 30 at 2 p.m.; and Saturday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visithttps://gulfcoastsymphony.org/concert/million-dollar-quartet/.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre 'Tuesdays with Morrie' opens at Florida Rep Jan. 27.

“Tuesdays with Morrie” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: Sixteen years after graduating, Mitch catches a TV news show appearance by his old professor and learns Morrie is battling Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Mitch drops in to catch up, and what starts as a simple visit turns into a weekly pilgrimage and last class on the meaning of life. Opens Jan. 27. Runs to March 8. This week’s performances are already sold out except for Thursday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridarep.org/show/tuesdays-with-morrie/ or telephone 239-332-4488.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENTS

Courtesy of Naples Performing Arts Center / Naples Performing Arts Center Based on the true story of one of the most famous con artists in history, Frank Abagnale Jr., 'Catch Me If You Can' is a rousing musical set in the 1960s.

“Catch Me If You Can” [Naples Performing Arts Center]: Based on the unbelievable true story of one of the most famous con artists in history, Frank Abagnale Jr., “Catch Me If You Can” is a rousing musical set in the 1960s. The play opens as Frank is captured by Agent Carl Hanratty after years of pursuit. Frank, however, thinks the audience deserves to hear his version of the truth, and narrates his life as a hip, dance-heavy variety television show. We see Frank, as a teenager, run away from his unhappy home to live a life of great adventure, conning people by assuming a multitude of identities: airplane pilot, doctor, and lawyer, to name a few. A fast, rollicking musical by the creative team behind “Hairspray,” “Catch Me If You Can” tells the tale of an ingenious, yet lonely, boy looking for his place in the world. Performances are Friday, Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. in the MAC Building at Community School of Naples. For tickets, telephone 239-325-8789 or visit https://naplesperformingartscenter.com/.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse website Gulfshore Playhouse’s Next Wave Festival offers an exclusive first look at plays that could define the next decade of theater.

“Next Wave Festival” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: Continuing its tradition of championing groundbreaking work from “The Refugees” to “Circle Forward,” Gulfshore Playhouse’s Next Wave Festival offers an exclusive first look at plays that could define the next decade of theatre. The weekend includes “Every Anne Frank” on Saturday, Jan. 31 at 12 p.m. followed by a talkback with playwright Majkin Holmquist; “The Frozen Ones” on Saturday, Jan. 31 at 3 p.m. followed by a talkback with playwright Stella Ferra; and “Fundraiser” on Sunday, Feb. 1 at 12 p.m. followed by talkback with playwright Brent Askari. The weekend also includes a cocktail party and Sunday brunch for pass holders and a playwright panel discussion. For tickets, visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/shows-events/nwf/.

CLOSING

Courtesy of Charlotte Players / Charlotte Players 'Four Old Broads on the High Seas' closes Feb. 1 at Charlotte Players.

“Four Old Broads on the High Seas” [Charlotte Players]: Four sassy senior ladies, Beatrice, Eaddy, Imogene, and Maude, need a break from bingo and macramé. They want to take a sassy seniors Caribbean cruise. Unfortunately, things have not been pleasant at Magnolia Place Assisted Living since nasty nurse Pat came to work there. A mystery unfolds with laughter as the gals try to outsmart her. Throw in a senior citizen beauty pageant, an old Elvis Impersonator, a trashy makeover and a bizarre thigh exerciser incident and you have a laugh a minute evening of theater that will have audiences rolling in the aisles and raving. Closes Feb. 1. All remaining performances are sold out.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre 'Honky Tonk Laundry' closes Feb. 1 at Venice Theatre

“Honky Tonk Laundry” [Venice Theatre]: In this fun, country-flavored musical, laundromat owner Lana Mae and her new hire, Katie, turn the Wishy Washy Washateria into a honky-tonk. Stop by for some suds and foot-stompin’ country hits! Stars Colleen Buchmeier as Lana Mae and Lexi Lowther as Katie. Closes Feb. 1. For tickets, visit https://venicetheatre.org/events/honky-tonk-laundry/ or telephone 941-488-1115.

Courtesy of Cultural Park Theatre Company / Cultural Park Theatre Company 'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street' closes Feb. 1 at Cultural Park Theatre.

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” [Cultural Park Theatre]: An infamous tale: Sweeney Todd, a vengeful barber, returns to 19th-century London to seek justice against the judge who ruined his life. Teaming up with pie shop owner Mrs. Lovett, his deadly plan leads to a shocking new recipe—and a wave of blood-soaked revenge. Closes Feb. 1. This week’s performances are Friday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Jan 24 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://culturalparktheatre.org/show/sweeney-todd-the-demon-barber-of-fleet-street/ or telephone 239-772-5862.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing and Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Starring David Cantor and Paul Nicholas, 'A Tailor Near Me' is a story of self-discovery, friendship, and the magic of a perfectly tailored suit.

“A Tailor Near Me” [in the Keating Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre]: A man visits a tailor to have his suit pants let out after realizing he's gained some weight since he last wore them. What starts as a simple alteration turns into a transformative journey. Through their deepening conversations both their lives are altered. “A Tailor Near Me” is a story of self-discovery, friendship, and the magic of a perfectly tailored suit. Stars David Cantor and Paul Nicholas. Runs through Feb. 22. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, Jan. 30 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 31 at 3 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-mainstage-series/a-tailor-near-me/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-2.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre Agatha Christie's 'The Mirror Crack'd' runs at Asolo Repertory Theatre through March 14.

“Agatha Christie’s The Mirror Crack’d’ [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: A Hollywood film star and her entourage descend upon a quaint English village to film an epic period drama. But when the glamorous opening reception ends in a chilling murder, everyone becomes a suspect, leaving Agatha Christie’s beloved sleuth, Miss Marple, to untangle a web of ambition, deceit, and hidden identities. One of the Queen of Mystery’s most celebrated novels finally makes it to the stage in this thrilling new adaptation by Rachel Wagstaff. Runs through March 14. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 28 at 1:30 p.m.; and Thursday, Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m. (There are no shows Friday through Sunday, Feb. 1.) For tickets, visit https://asolorep.org/show/the-mirror-crackd/ or telephone 941-351-8000.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse Agatha Christie's 'The Mousetrap' runs at Gulfshore Playhouse' through Feb. 15.

“Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: When seven strangers get snowed in at secluded Monkswell Manor following the murder of a local woman, no one is safe, and everyone is a suspect. Will the killer be unmasked before another victim is claimed? Find out for yourself in this breathtaking thriller and the world’s longest-running play by the Queen of Crime, Agatha Christie. Runs through Feb. 15. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 1 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/7757/33802 or telephone 239-261-7529.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players 'Beau Jest' is a delightful comedy about a young woman who hires an actor to pose as her perfect boyfriend to please her traditional parents.

“Beau Jest” [The Naples Players]: “Beau Jest” is a delightful comedy about Sarah, a young woman who hires an actor to pose as her perfect boyfriend to please her traditional parents. But when the charade spirals hilariously out of control, secrets are revealed, hearts are opened, and everyone gets more than they bargained for in this heartwarming tale of love, identity, and family. Runs to Feb. 15. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan 31 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-263-7990 or visit https://naplesplayers.org/tickets/beau-jest.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground' is a gripping solo portrait of one of America’s most steady hands in turbulent times.

“Eisenhower, This Piece of Ground” [Bowne’s Lab at Florida Studio Theatre]: History remembers the general. This play introduces the man. In a candid reflection on leadership, legacy, and the weight of responsibility, Dwight D. Eisenhower reveals the private doubts and steadfast convictions that defined a president’s time in office. A gripping solo portrait of one of America’s most steady hands in turbulent times. Runs through March 22. This week’s performances are sold out except Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. For tickets to shows later in the run, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/production/74438?_gl=1*70ldur*_gcl_au*MTE3NTM2MTY2OC4xNzY4MTY1NDUw.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Equal parts class and sass, Feeling Good' leaves audiences feeling good.

“Feeling Good” [Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Swing into an evening of style, swagger, and timeless charm with “Feeling Good,” a high-energy celebration of modern crooners. From the timeless elegance of Sinatra and the smooth sophistication of Michael Bublé to the sparkle of Bette Midler and Lady Gaga, this show delivers silky vocals, irresistible rhythms, and captivating personality. Savor swingin’ favorites like “Come Fly With Me” and “It Had to Be You,” fresh hits like “Home” and “Moondance,” and delightfully cheeky numbers such as “Stuff Like That There” and “Me and Mrs. Jones.” Equal parts class and sass, “Feeling Good” will leave you – well – feeling good. For more, hear/read “Florida Studio Theatre’s tribute to the crooner has Court Cabaret audiences ‘Feeling Good.’” Runs through Feb. 9. This week’s shows are sold out except Saturday, Jan. 31 at 9 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-cabaret-series/feeling-good/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-3.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'Fiddler on the Roof' runs through Valentine's Day at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre.

“Fiddler on the Roof” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: This Tony Award-winning classic follows Tevye as he navigates the challenges of tradition, family, and change in his close-knit Jewish village. As his five daughters seek love on their own terms and outside forces threaten their way of life, Tevye must balance faith, love, and resilience. With a rousing and heartwarming score featuring Tradition, Matchmaker, Matchmaker, If I Were a Rich Man, and Sunrise, Sunset, Fiddler on the Roof is a powerful celebration of family, hope, and the enduring human spirit. Runs through Feb. 14. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 29 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 31 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 1 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees and dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/fiddler-on-the-roof/.

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre 'JOB' zooms in on two careerists of different generations and genders to examine what it means to be a citizen of the internet and our obligation to help the people who need it most.

“JOB” [Urbanite Theatre]: It's January 2020. Jane has been placed on leave from her Big Tech job after a viral workplace incident. She's hell-bent on returning, but first, her assigned therapist, Loyd, needs to authorize it. Loyd suspects her work might be doing more harm than good. A tightly wound psychological thriller, “JOB” zooms in on two careerists of different generations, genders, and paradigms to examine what it means to be a citizen of the internet and our obligation to help the people who need it most. The regional premiere runs through Feb. 15. This week’s performances are sold out except Wednesday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. For tickets to shows later in the run, telephone 941-321-1397 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/34772/production/1238913.

“Life’s a Beach” [Florida Studio Theatre in Bowne’s Lab]: Drawing inspiration from audience suggestions, the cast of FST Improv weaves sketches, musical numbers, and classic improv games that pay special tribute to this beautiful spot in paradise we hold dear. From the epic annual snowbird migration and abundant roundabout confusion to dogs in strollers and seemingly never-ending construction, nothing is safe from a good-spirited tease in this audience-favorite FST Improv show. Runs through March 28. This week’s performance is Saturday, Jan. 31 at 8:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/lifes-a-beach.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 'Paradise Blue' is a gripping drama by Dominique Morisseau, set in 1949 in Detroit’s Black Bottom neighborhood.

“Paradise Blue” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: “Paradise Blue” is a gripping drama by Dominique Morisseau, set in 1949 in Detroit’s Black Bottom neighborhood. Gifted trumpet player Blue contemplates selling Paradise, his once-vibrant jazz club to shake free of the demons of his past and better his life. But in selling his club, is he also selling his soul? Runs through Feb. 8. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.westcoastblacktheatre.org/productions/paradise-blue/ or telephone 941-366-1505.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre Eboni Booth’s absorbing, funny, and ultimately profound new play is about a middle-age man scraping by in small-town America.

“Primary Trust” [Mertz Theatre at Asolo Repertory Theatre]: One of the most awarded off-Broadway premieres of 2024, Eboni Booth’s absorbing, funny, and ultimately profound new play is about a middle-age man scraping by in small-town America. Kenneth spends his days working in a quiet bookstore and his evenings sipping mai tais at the local tiki bar, but when he loses his job, he’s forced to confront a world he’s long avoided. A deceptively ordinary story about the extraordinary possibilities inside each of us. Runs through Feb. 11. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 29 at 1:30 p.m. (There are no shows Friday through Sunday, Feb. 1.) For tickets, visit https://asolorep.org/show/primary-trust/ or telephone 941-351-8000.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing and Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'Snow White' is a show performed by professional actors for children.

“Snow White” [Florida Studio Children’s Theatre]: You’ve never seen Snow White like this before! Two quick-changing actors bring an entire fairy tale world to life in this inventive retelling of the classic story. From the evil queen and the magic mirror to the seven dwarfs and a brave princess, this fast-paced adventure delights audiences of all ages with creativity, heart, and humor. Closes Feb. 14. This week’s performance is Sunday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visithttps://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-childrens-theatre/snow-white/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-3.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'The Blue Sky Boys' is an exhilarating ride through the wild imagination that made one giant leap possible.

“The Blue Sky Boys” [Gompertz Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre]: When President Kennedy vowed to put a man on the moon, the task landed in the hands of a band of maverick engineers – once the misfits of American science. With no rulebook, they embraced “blue-skying,” drawing inspiration from Buck Rogers, Greek myths, Louis Leakey, and even Snoopy and the Red Baron. An exhilarating ride through the wild imagination that made one giant leap possible. Runs through March 8. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan 28 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Jan 31 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-mainstage-series/the-blue-sky-boys/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-3 or telephone 941-366-9000. Also read/hear “Comic adventure ‘Blue Sky Boys’ tells tale how Buck Rogers, Snoopy and the Red Baron helped U.S. land a man on the moon.”

“The Rainmaker” [Venice Theatre]: A charming con man promises rain and stirs hearts in a drought-stricken Depression-era town. “The Rainmaker” is a heartfelt tale of hope, love, and self-discovery, as independent Lizzie dares to dream of something more. Runs to Feb. 8. For tickets, visit https://venicetheatre.org/events/the-rainmaker/ or telephone 941-488-1115.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Florida Studio Theatre’s 'Three Pianos' is a high-energy musical celebration of the artists who transformed 88 keys into pure magic.

“Three Pianos” [Florida Studio Theatre]: They broke the rules. They rewrote the charts. And they made us all believe that a single piano could change everything. Florida Studio Theatre’s “Three Pianos” is a high-energy musical celebration of the artists who transformed 88 keys into pure magic. From Billy Joel to Stevie Wonder, from Carole King to Sara Bareilles, these are the performers who refused to play by the rules—using melody, rhythm, and poetry to redefine what popular music could be. Created by Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins and Sarah Durham, with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser, “Three Pianos” honors the legacy of the great piano storytellers. For more, hear/read on WGCU, “Florida Studio Theatre celebrates piano legends who refused to play by the rules.” Runs through April 5. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 9 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT] For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-cabaret-series/three-pianos/subscribe-to-winter-cab-2.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'Unnecessary Farce' is in the Off Broadway Palm through Feb. 21.

“Unnecessary Farce” [Off Broadway Palm]: Laugh-out-loud chaos takes center stage in this hysterical farce! Two clueless cops, a crooked mayor, a bumbling hitman, and a tangled web of mistaken identities collide in this fast- paced comedy. When an undercover sting in a motel room goes hilariously wrong, doors slam, clothes disappear, and the jokes never stop. Packed with twists, turns, and non-stop laughter, this is a must-see for comedy lovers! Runs to Feb. 21. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 29 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 31 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 1 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees and dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/unnecessary-farce/.

