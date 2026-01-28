Rising opera star Samantha Hankey to give recital for Opera Naples in April

Opera Naples has added a concert to its current season. Naples resident Samantha Hankey will do a recital on April 7th at Moorings Presbyterian Church. Opera Naples Artistic and Music Director Ramón Tebar will accompany Hankey on the piano.

Courtesy of Opera Naples / Executive Director Melanie Kalnins, Opera Naples Mezzo-soprano Samantha Hankey has had appearances at The Metropolitan Opera, Boston Symphony Orchestra and Carnegie Hall.

With appearances at The Metropolitan Opera, Vienna State Opera, Royal Opera House, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Carnegie Hall and The Kennedy Center, Hankey is a rising opera star who has been praised for her elegant and youthful tone.

“I have been following Samantha's career for some years now, and she is an artist I wanted very much to perform with,” said Tebar. “When I found out that she is local and spent many summers in Naples during childhood and is now living in town, I couldn't resist adding a performance with her as soon as possible. I am very happy that she made herself available while in town between her international engagements to perform in this recital.”

Courtesy of Opera Naples / Executive Director Melanie Kalnins, Opera Naples Mezzo-soprano Samantha Hankey is a Naples resident.

MORE INFORMATION:

Hankey is a mezzo-soprano.

VIP tickets are $250 (includes premium seating plus pre-concert and post-concert receptions). General admission is $50.

Courtesy of Opera Naples / Opera Naples Executive Director Melanie Kalnins Mezzo-soprano Samantha Hankey

The Hankey recital will take place after the conclusion of Opera Naples Festival Under the Stars, which opens February 13 in the Wang Opera Center and concludes on March 15 at Baker Park with the finals of the Luciano Pavarotti Foundation Opera Naples International Voice Competition.

Tebar leads the festival’s musical activities, conducting the Naples Festival Orchestra, which includes several musicians from The Metropolitan Opera and San Francisco Opera, including the San Francisco Opera’s concertmaster.

The festival is notable for being the only outdoor winter opera festival in the United States.

Festivalgoers will enjoy three operas featuring internationally renowned artists, special concerts featuring the Opera Naples Chorus and resident artists, the second Luciano Pavarotti Foundation Opera Naples International Voice Competition as well as a performance of “Don Quixote” by the Gulfshore Ballet.

The full schedule follows:

Feb. 13 –“Voices of Triumph: A Celebration of the Opera Chorus,” 7 p.m., Wang Opera Center

Feb. 21 – “Scalia/Ginsburg” by Derrick Wang, 7 p.m., Wang Opera Center

Feb. 22 – “Scalia/Ginsburg” by Derrick Wang, 2 p.m., Wang Opera Center

Feb. 28 – “Don Quixote” by Ludwig Minkus with Gulfshore Ballet, 6:30 p.m., Wang Opera Center

March 7 - Family & Community Day, 10 a.m., Baker Park

March 7 – “Stars and Standards: An American Songbook Celebration,” 7 p.m., Wang Opera Center

March 11- “Turandot” by Giacomo Puccini, 7 p.m., Baker Park

March 12 – “The Elixir of Love” by Gaetano Donizetti, 7 pm, Baker Park

March 13 – “Turandot” by Giacomo Puccini, 7 p.m., Baker Park

March 14 - Semifinal round of the Luciano Pavarotti Foundation Opera Naples International Voice Competition, 1 p.m., FGCU’s Bower School of Music & the Arts

March 14 – “The Elixir of Love” by Gaetano Donizetti, 7 p.m., Baker Park

March 15 - Final round of the Luciano Pavarotti Foundation Opera Naples International Voice Competition, 7 p.m., Baker Park

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.

