Port Charlotte area to be without water Feb 2-4; boil advisory after
A water service interruption is scheduled for customers between Dorchester and Yorkshire streets south of Quesada Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Feb. 2 through Wednesday, Feb. 4.
Customers in that area should plan on being without water service during this time.
Once water pressure resumes each day, affected customers will be under a boil water advisory.
The boil water advisory will be lifted once tests determine it is safe to resume normal water use.
For up-to-date information on changes to water service, visit www.CCU-Alerts.com.
For information, contact Stu Gooden at Stu.Gooden@charlottecountyfl.gov.
