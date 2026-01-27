Port Charlotte area to be without water Feb 2-4; boil advisory after

Port Charlotte area affected by water shutoff Feb. 2-4.

A water service interruption is scheduled for customers between Dorchester and Yorkshire streets south of Quesada Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Feb. 2 through Wednesday, Feb. 4.

Customers in that area should plan on being without water service during this time.

Once water pressure resumes each day, affected customers will be under a boil water advisory.

The boil water advisory will be lifted once tests determine it is safe to resume normal water use.

For up-to-date information on changes to water service, visit www.CCU-Alerts.com.

For information, contact Stu Gooden at Stu.Gooden@charlottecountyfl.gov.

