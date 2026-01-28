© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SWFL feeling impact of mutated flu

WGCU | By WGCU News,
Jennifer Crawford
Published January 28, 2026 at 5:28 AM EST

A mutated strain of influenza is causing additional chaos during the winter flu season. The H3N2 strain is proving to have some resistance to vaccines and led to a surge in cases and hospitalizations.

A recent report from the Florida Department of Health has shown the number of cases has begun to drop over the past few weeks, but Southwest Florida medical experts say that people should still use caution as the flu season is far from over.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Health WGCU NewsSWFL In FocusFluFlu vaccineHealthcareHealthPublic HealthLee Health
WGCU News
See stories by WGCU News
Jennifer Crawford
See stories by Jennifer Crawford
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU