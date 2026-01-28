SWFL feeling impact of mutated flu

A mutated strain of influenza is causing additional chaos during the winter flu season. The H3N2 strain is proving to have some resistance to vaccines and led to a surge in cases and hospitalizations.

A recent report from the Florida Department of Health has shown the number of cases has begun to drop over the past few weeks, but Southwest Florida medical experts say that people should still use caution as the flu season is far from over.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.