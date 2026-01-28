© 2026 WGCU News
RSW terminal expansion projects advisory #12: closure of food & beverage and retail concessions

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published January 28, 2026 at 2:33 PM EST

As part of Terminal Expansion Project Phase 1 at Southwest Florida International Airport, there are food and beverage and retail concessions permanently closing in the main terminal and Concourse C.

As of Sunday night (Feb. 1) closures include Great American Bagel (Concourse C); Jose Cuervo Tequileria (main terminal); Sbarro (Concourse C). On Monday night, closures include Brighton Collectibles, Coastal News, Dylan’s Candy Bar and PGA Tour Shop in the main terminal

For food & beverage options pre-security, the Dunkin’ locations in the hallways leading to Concourse B and Concourse D remain open. There is also a Grab & Go concession kiosk in Bag Claim near Door 2.

For pre-security retail, Beaches Travelmart in the Dunkin’ locations remain open. Retail and food & beverage areas are available post-security on all concourses.

The Lee County Port Authority will continue to post updates on the airport’s website and Facebook to help travelers and airport users become aware of changes due to construction.

Tags
Transportation WGCU NewsRSWSouthwest Florida International Airport
WGCU Staff
