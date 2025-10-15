Plasma donation is critical, yet little-known

Plasma contains proteins and antibodies that the body needs for many purposes. Top reasons include helping regulate the immune system, correct neurological problems, and address cancer.

Anita Brikman is president and CEO of the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association.

“When someone donates plasma, it can be used to treat hundreds of thousands of people all around the world who have rare, inherited conditions,” she said.

The process to donate plasma is similar to donating blood. It differs in that after whole blood is taken from the donor, plasma is separated out, and the other blood components are returned to the donor. The process takes slightly longer than donating blood, up to 45 minutes.

Brikman adds that the number of plasma donors needed is large.

“It takes more than a thousand donations to create medicine to treat that person for one year. So if you think about the volume that’s needed to distill down to those critical proteins and antibodies, that’s why we try to encourage people to donate plasma often. To be repeat donors. To be regular donors,” said Brikman.

She adds that it’s possible to donate plasma up to two times in a seven-day period.

Two locations where you can donate plasma in Southwest Florida are:

Biomat Plasma

4391 Colonial Blvd #106, Fort Myers, FL 33916

Octopharma Plasma

5660 Bay Shore Rd. N Fort Myers, FL 33917

