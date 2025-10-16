© 2025 WGCU News
Building on sportsmanship through better understanding

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published October 16, 2025 at 5:20 AM EDT

According to the National Institutes of Health, playing team sports reduces stress, enhances cognition and builds self-esteem.

At Florida Gulf Coast University, 100 student volunteers united to welcome a coalition of athletes with disabilities as part of the annual Adaptive Sports Day. From tennis to waterskiing, the plethora of activities did more than provide an active day in the Florida sun, it helped develop a better sense of understanding, as well as develop a bond of sportsmanship. WGCU’s Amanda Inscore Wittamore took in the sights and sounds from the thrill of competition.

Human Interest WGCU NewsSWFL In FocusSportsFGCU's Adaptive Sports DayFGCUFlorida Gulf Coast UniversityDisabilitiesStudent
