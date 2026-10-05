Sprouting broccoli seeds sold via Amazon recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

Green sprouting Calabrese broccoli seeds sold through Amazon are being recalled due to the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

EAK Distribution of Casper, Wyoming, distributor of the seeds, made the recall via the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

Listed as HOME GROWN Green Sprouting Calabrese Broccoli Seeds, 8 oz, Heirloom, the product was sold on Amazon.com to consumers nationwide between the dates of August 20th, 2026 and September 18th, 2026

HOME GROWN Green Sprouting Calabrese Broccoli Seeds, 8 oz, Heirloom is in a cream colored pouch with the UPC code 850056627443. The top seal is embossed with the Production Lot Code of AUG172026.

RECENT RECALLS

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

There have been no reported illnesses from the product to date. The recall was initiated after the company's seed supplier notified them that the seeds were identified as being used by a sprout grower whose finished product were part of an FDA investigation involving a multistate food borne illness outbreak.

On September 16th EAK Distribution were notified by the company's seed supplier that there could be an issue with the original broccoli seed lot #W4105 that EAK Distribution had purchased. The seed supplier has recalled the affected seed bulk lot.

On September 17th all sales were halted. EAK Distribution was notified by its supplier on September 28, 2026 that Salmonella was detected in the broccoli seed sample that was collected and analyzed the FDA. The comp0any has ceased all production and distribution of the affected product.

Consumers who have purchased HOME GROWN Green Sprouting Calabrese Broccoli Seeds, 8 oz, Heirloom, between the dates of August 20th and September 18th from Amazon are urged to not use the recalled broccoli seeds and dispose of the product Consumers should also contact Amazon for a full refund. Consumers with any questions may contact EAK Distribution at 541-306-4278, Monday – Friday from 8 am – 5 pm PST.

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