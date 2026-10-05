PepsiCo recalls more than 122,000 cases of Gatorade due to undeclared yellow dyes

More than 122,000 cases of Gatorade are under a voluntary recall by PepsiCo due to undeclare dyes used in the sports drink.

The recalled 28-ounce drink was distributed in 37 states, including Florida. The other states are Arkansas, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The product in question includes 28 oz. Gatorade Lemon Lime, Gatorade Lemon Lime Zero, Gatorade Orange, and Gatorade Orange Zero. The substance in question is undeclared Yellow No. 6 and/or Yellow No. 5.

The recall is listed with a Class II status meaning there is a situation where using or being exposed to the product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences, or where the probability of serious health consequences is remote.

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