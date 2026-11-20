Editor's note: This story was originally published by Suncoast Searchlight.

Amendment 3 has been on the lips of top Sarasota County officials at every meeting since Florida voters approved the referendum this month. Their message has been clear: There will be major cuts.

Top officials have signaled they will review the feasibility of nine major capital projects on the books, ranging from tens of millions of dollars to upgrade the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office headquarters to a scenic island library.

Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis already announced that hiring will be paused for 250 vacant county positions.

He will also send out letters to other local governments, the school board, state departments and nonprofit partners stating that the funds they receive from the county may be “reduced or limited.”

“The letters will make it clear that this is not a guarantee of funding or service reduction, but rather a notice that as the county plans implementation of Amendment 3, all entities should plan for the potential of funding reduction,” Lewis wrote in a memo.

Amendment 3 will dramatically reduce the primary source of revenue to local governments by raising the homestead exemption. Sarasota County projects a loss of $134 million within two years. That figure jumps to $386.6 million within five years, according to the Florida Association of Counties.

“Some of them we are very, very, very, very far along with,” Lewis said of the projects. “Including the Longboat Key Library.”

Commissioners are scheduled to meet on Dec. 15 to discuss the various projects. Here is a breakdown of them:

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters: $84.8 million

The project would add at least 60,000 square feet to the facility off Cattlemen Road – nearly doubling its current size – according to the county budget.

Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman told Suncoast Searchlight in an email that his office has been working on expanding the headquarters for more than a decade. The goal is to provide more centralized service to residents while creating more room for employees and records.

Designs, land acquisition and engineering have already cost the county at least $5 million.

Wellfield Park Redevelopment: At least $20 million

In 2025, the county took ownership of the 80-acre park from the city of Venice. Plans call for improving the park’s aging amenities and drainage infrastructure, while expanding it into a regional sports complex. The county has similar plans for the facilities on 17th Street in Sarasota.

The park is a major community wellspring in Venice – home to Little League baseball and softball and Venice Vikings youth football.

The County Commission unanimously approved a master concept plan in October.

The expansion would also add another croquet area, as well as more baseball diamonds and soccer fields. Letson Stadium, used for football games, would be demolished and replaced with a new facility planned to include restrooms, bleachers, locker rooms and a press box.

The other half of the funding for a project expected to cost more than $40 million is slated to come from Venice.

Benderson Park Indoor Sports Complex: $20 million

When Benderson Development Co. constructed its gargantuan University Town Center, it also transformed the massive borrow pit used for I-75 construction into a public park and national gathering spot for rowing competitions.

The next step is an $80 million multi-sport complex and boathouse – $20 million of which Sarasota County agreed to fund with its Tourist Development Tax. The state of Florida also said it would chip in $10 million.

The facility would include a boathouse for rowing and paddling; courts for basketball, pickleball and volleyball; and a climate-controlled viewing space of the lake.

Nathan Benderson Park Conservancy/Suncoast Searchlight An artist’s rendering of how “Regatta Island” at Nathan Benderson Park will look from the air when the planned county boathouse/recreation facility is built. The structure is the larger of the two buildings.

Sarasota County Clerk of Courts records center: $18 million

The 27,000-square-foot office and warehouse building – located near the intersection of U.S. 301 and Fruitville Road – is meant to enhance the Clerk of Circuit Court and County Comptroller’s office record-storage capabilities.

The Sarasota City Commission on Aug. 3 approved vacating a right-of-way needed to begin construction.

Northeast addition to the Sarasota County Jail: $30.2 million

Sarasota County has not built an addition to its jail since 2002.

Since then, the county population has swelled by 40%, and the jail’s capacity has stayed the same. Despite drops in crime and arrests, the facility has been overpopulated for more than 20 years.

SCSO Maj. Brian Meinberg, who oversees the jail, said the new building, which would add 150 to 250 beds, is vital to easing the jail’s overcrowding problems while officials vet a longer-term solution.

Suncoast Searchlight previously reported that jail authorities will likely need to begin a costly process of shipping inmates to other facilities by the summer of 2028.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office/Suncoast Searchlight The Sarasota County Jail, located in downtown Sarasota.

Longboat Key Library: $13.2 million

The affluent, picturesque island that stretches into the Gulf may not lack for much, but it does not have a robust, modern county library. The only library on the island is a small building, nearly 70 years old and beset with a decaying roof.

In conjunction with the Longboat Key town commission, Sarasota County is planning to build its first new library since 2018 off Gulf of Mexico Drive – at 600 Bay Isles Road.

The county is slated to pay for the project with library impact fees. Groundbreaking is projected for March 2027, with an estimated completion by summer 2028.

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, the soon-retiring congressman whose district covers Longboat Key, also contributed $1 million to the project.

Lewis told commissioners on Tuesday that the project was “well underway.” However, commissioners delayed voting on agreements for funding, leasing and maintenance until the overall project discussion in December.

Annual operating costs are estimated at about $1 million.

Fire station in Venice: $10.53 million

Fire Station 27 would be located at 3176 East Venice Avenue – in between North River Road and Jacaranda Boulevard. It would also require 34 new full-time positions by 2031.

The county’s emergency services department on Tuesday confirmed a $7.6 million federal grant to fund 33 full-time firefighter positions for three years.

Sheriff’s Aviation Hangar: $4 million

The project would add a 10,000-square-foot hangar at the Venice Municipal Airport for SCSO’s aviation unit. The new space would make room for the office’s existing helicopter and its newly purchased one – a Bell 429 GlobalRanger.

“The new hangar will ensure aircraft is safe and protected during Florida’s summer storm season and, with a higher ceiling, will allow for required hoist system to conduct maintenance on larger aircraft,” according to the county’s budget.

There would also be a new concrete pad area, as well as offices and storage.

Lakewood Ranch fire station: $2.24 million

The station would be built at 5099 Systems Court – about 1.5 miles south of University Parkway. It would require nine full-time positions.

Christian Casale is a reporter for Suncoast Searchlight who covers local government and politics, and previously covered local government for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. Email Christian at christian@suncoastsearchlight.org.