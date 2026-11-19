Blue-green algae is once again causing warnings at Lake Avalon, the 60-acre centerpiece of Collier County’s Sugden Regional Park southeast of Naples.

The Florida Department of Health in Collier County issued a caution to the public Thursday due to the presence of blue-green algae in Lake Avalon. Water sample testing is underway to discover the extent of the algae in the lake because it has the potential to produce toxins.

Lake Avalon is popular for waterskiing, sailing, fishing and swimming, and the county runs water sports classes there for people with special needs.

The lake was closed for more than eight months because of toxic blue-green algae from September 2025 to June 2026.

That was not the lake’s first brush with blue-green algae. Health officials issued an alert Nov. 15, 2024, after finding blue-green algae toxins in the water, an unusual bloom for winter because blue-green algae typically thrive in the heat of summer and fall.

The health department is advising anyone wanting to use the facilities at the park associated with the lake to be aware of the situation even if presence of toxins has not yet been confirmed.

People going near the lake are advised to take the following precautions:



Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercrafts, or come into contact with waters where there is a visible bloom

Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have any contact with algae, or discolored or water that smells unpleasant

Keep pets away from the area to avoid any contact with water because algae blooms have killed animals including family dogs

Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate toxins

Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms

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