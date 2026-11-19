“Dear Jack, Dear Louise” takes audiences back to a time before texts and emails – when people wrote letters to each other. Emmy-winning playwright Ken Ludwig takes it from there.

“My mother's in Brooklyn. My father's on the West Coast serving in the Army. They meet by letters and it's all the story of their letters,” said Ludwig in a 2024 interview at Asolo Repertory Theatre in 2024.

Captain Jack Ludwig was a military doctor stationed in Oregon. Louise Rabiner was an aspiring New York actress and dancer brimming with sparkle and big city dreams. They hope to meet someday, but World War II threatens to scuttle their relationship before it even starts. The results are anything but expected.

“[The play has] been done a lot, and it's the closest I've gotten to what I think you might call a drama. But it still is a comedy at heart,” Ludwig noted.

A warm and witty portrait of two people kept apart by war but finding love against all odds, “Dear Jack, Dear Louise” was produced by Florida Studio Theatre in 2024 and Gulfshore Playhouse last year. It’s at Cultural Park Theatre in Cape Coral Nov. 20-29.

Courtesy of Cultural Park Theatre / Robin Murray, Director, Cultural Park Theatre Javen Fischer plays Jack. Esther Zuercher plays Louise.

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Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig's "Dear Jack, Dear Louise" is a poignant and engaging love story filled with comedy and an uplifting sense of hope. The play is based on Ludwig's parents and the true story of how they fell in love during World War II via letters.

Two strangers, having never met in person, slowly fall for one another in front of us, writing letters to one another over a two-year period. All this is dramatized by two actors sitting three feet away from each other, but in reality, being 3,000 miles apart. Their letters become a conversation, and as we slowly learn more and more about these two lovebirds, we begin to understand what an amazing accomplishment their love was. Not only do they fall for each other through the power of words, but also during one of history's darkest and harshest times.

Jack and Louise were married for more than 50 years. Not only did they meet by letter, Jack proposed by letter as well. However, Ken Ludwig notes, he had to recreate their letters for the play because his mom destroyed them prior to her death, believing they were too intimate for her sons to read.

Courtesy of Cultural Park Theatre / Robin Murray, Director, Cultural Park Theatre 'Dear Jack, Dear Louise' premiered Nov. 21, 2019, at Arena Stage in Washington and won the Helen Hayes Award for Best New Play the following year.

Production history

The play received its initial staged reading in 2018 at the Folger Theatre in Washington D.C.

The play premiered Nov. 21, 2019, at Arena Stage in Washington and won the Helen Hayes Award for Best New Play the following year.

Courtesy of Cultural Park Theatre / Robin Murray, Director, Cultural Park Theatre Captain Jack Ludwig and Louise Rabiner's exchange of love letters inspired their son's play 'Dear Jack, Dear Louise.'

Notes from the director

“There’s something quietly extraordinary about a letter, especially one written when the world feels uncertain,” noted Cultural Park Director Robin Murray. “’Dear Jack, Dear Louise’ is inspired by real correspondence between two people who begin as strangers and, line by line, become something more. What moves me most about this story isn’t simply its place in history, but its tenderness — the way humor and hope can survive even in the shadow of war, and the way two people can build trust without ever sharing the same room.”

Jack and Louise don’t fall in love through grand speeches or sweeping cinematic moments, Murray noted.

“They fall in love through honesty,” she added. “Through curiosity. Through the simple bravery of showing up on the page again and again. Their words become a lifeline, sometimes witty, sometimes vulnerable, always reaching toward connection.”

The actors

Javen Fischer plays Jack. Esther Zuercher plays Louise. This is her seventh show at Cultural Park Theatre. Her most recent credits include “12 Angry Jurors” at the Alliance for the Arts and “Radium Girls” at Cultural Park Theatre.

The crew

Robin Murray: Director

Katherine Freeman: Asst. Director & Costume Designer

Max Rousseau: Technical Director

Sara Morejon: Stage Manager

Chris Murray: Sound Engineer

Austin Murray: Lighting Engineer

Set Building Team: Kevin Emling, Chris Murray, Steve Henry,

Jeff Pauley, Debbie Emling, Lindsay Koller

About Ken Ludwig

Ken Ludwig is an American playwright, author, screenwriter, and director whose work has been performed in more than 30 countries in over 20 languages. He has had six productions on Broadway and eight in London's West End. His 36 plays and musicals are reputed to be staged throughout the United States and around the world every night of the year.

He is known for writing original comedies and musicals and for adapting classic works of literature for the stage. His first hit play, “Lend Me a Tenor,” performed in the West End in London in 1986 and on Broadway in 1989, was nominated for several Tony Awards, winning two. He has subsequently won numerous other awards.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.