On Wednesday evening, parents, teachers and interested members of the community were invited to see what Royal Palm Exceptional School would look like when renovations to house students from Buckingham Exceptional School were complete.

Photos with descriptions were placed on easels around one room in the district offices.

The showing was in preparation for a special school board meeting to be held Friday at 2 p.m. at the district offices. At that time, the board is scheduled to vote on $5.3 million in renovations of Royal Palm school to be finished for the start of the 2027-2028 school year.

The board had been scheduled to vote on the expense at its meeting Tuesday night but set a special meeting for Friday instead, to give the public the opportunity to see plans for the renovations. Until Wednesday, those plans had not been published with board agendas nor made available to the parents of either school. Several speakers at that Tuesday meeting took issue with this fact.

The administration's reasoning for seeking the approval on Tuesday was that the timeline for completion was very tight, according to the district's Chief Operations Officer Donald Neese.

While viewing the plans Wednesday, parents had questions for members of the administration, including Chad Caldwell, director of program and project management for the district, about carpeting, bathrooms, the school garden, heat control and other issues.

Most came away at least skeptical if not disappointed.

"My opinion is that this plan is not nearly as good as what Buckingham currently has," said Will Peterson, whose daughter is a student at Buckingham school.

Peterson continued: "We've also found out tonight that there's additional planned renovations for Royal Palm, but they won't show us that. We found out that they said that we get 10 classrooms, but two of those classrooms will be used for Royal Palm life skills still. And then one of them will be used for Golisano. So that takes us down to seven.

"The renderings, they tried to make them look nice, but if you really think about the details of it, you realize that it's just smoke and mirrors, really.

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"So yeah, it's disappointing, but I hope that the board will do the right thing on Friday and hold the district accountable. And at the very least pause it so that a better plan can be made."

"I would like to see more of what's going to happen on our Royal Palm side of the school because the renderings are more of the green space and things like that are really great for the other side, but I feel like our Royal Palm kids are missing out a little bit," said Angela Haas, parent of a Royal Palm student.

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