Fifty speakers. One minute each.

Despite the short time each was allotted, parents, teachers and others still managed to express their displeasure at the Lee County board of education meeting Tuesday.

Those displeasures ran the gamut from teacher salaries, overloaded classrooms, teachers' out-of-pocket expenditures, the clustering of special education students at different schools, to the possible closing of two elementary schools and the movement of medically fragile Buckingham Exceptional School students to Royal Palm Exceptional School for students with behavioral issues.

The meeting was interrupted several times by cheering and clapping after speakers' comments. A couple of times the disruption caused the board to call a recess, as is its practice when its rules for public comment are not followed.

Several speakers were escorted out of the board room by security officers, including teacher Chelsea Clarke, who began reading Langston Hughes' "Let America Be America Again" and when her one minute was up, continued to read the poem, circling the room followed by security officers as audience members cheered.

Teachers admonished the board for being at an impasse in salary negotiations, which stalled at the district's offer of a $500 raise. The packed boardroom was full of attendees in red shirts, identifying themselves as members of TALC, the union representing teachers and other professionals at Lee County Schools.

Robin Clark, a school psychologist in the county for 18 years, wore a red satin cape, "Because it takes super powers for even the minimum responsibilities expected of us, with a skeleton crew now supporting our schools.

"I currently serve 4,419 students across three schools. That's nearly nine times the recommended caseload for a school psychologist.

"Students of Lee County should not bear the burden of staffing decisions and inadequate planning," she said.

One teacher told the board that he worked at a movie theater as a second job and donated plasma more than 100 times to continue affording to teach in the county.

Other notable comments included these:



"Every morning I walk into my classroom feeling a little like Katniss Everdeen entering the Hunger Games. ... Except in our version, the arena is the classroom, teachers are the tributes, and the capitol keeps changing the rules. Positions [are] eliminated, contract negotiations at an impasse, more expectations, fewer resources. And somehow we're still expected to produce winning results." — Anna Whitten



"What message are you sending to every teacher and principal in this district? You guys are saying that you'll save $2 million per year by closing Tice. So our children are not worth $2 million? Or is this what you meant when you said no C schools, Dr. Carlin? Because the truth is, we're not numbers on a spreadsheet." — Cynthia Delgado



My son is non-verbal, so he cannot stand here tonight and tell you what he needs, what he's missing, or how these decisions affect him. So I'm here to do that. He's been bused over an hour to attend a school labeled a cluster school, supposedly designed to meet his specialized needs. But that school doesn't even have a speech language pathologist because the main provider and the secondary provider both quit." — Kirsten Weaver



"We're closing community schools, consolidating vulnerable student populations without meaningful input, and paying all these teachers wages they can barely live on. Meanwhile, the district has a $3 billion budget, and somehow we can't afford to pay teachers or keep schools open. That's not a funding problem. That's a management problem." — India Palencia



"I'm deeply concerned about the district's plan to come to consolidate life skills programs at just one school per zone for next school year, at a time when schools should be expanding inclusion. Lee County appears to be taking a step backward by limiting where children with disabilities can attend school. Why should children with disabilities have fewer school choice than other students?" — Martha Crotty



"Did you hear the laughter when you announced that the word for today on this month was respect?" — Michael Andosia



"I teach sciences ... I spend about $1,500 out of pocket each year on supplies for the labs and also for his classroom expenses. That ignores the unpaid nights and weekends, grading and planning, and the toll on our families and personal lives for all that time lost. Please consider every educator here and those who aren't here at home, and pay us fairly for every hat we wear." — Justin Ward



"The number of people speaking here tonight should send a clear message. This community wants to be heard." — Latonya Starks

The board will meet again Friday, Nov. 20 at a time not yet determined to vote whether to spend $5.3 million to remodel Royal Palm Exceptional School to meet the needs of Buckingham students. Parents of both schools were given the chance to review the plans on Wednesday evening.

At its Dec. 8 meeting, the board will vote on the recommendation to close Orangewood and Tice elementary schools.

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