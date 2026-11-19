“Surrealist International: 50 Years of Dreams” is on view at the Baker Museum of Art through Feb. 14, 2027. It’s on loan from the Tate in Great Britain.

The Tate is a network of four major U.K. art museums that house the national collection of British art from the 16th century onward.

“Tate has been collecting surrealism since the early 20th century, so they have some of the most iconic examples in the entire world of art associated with this movement,” noted Baker Museum Director and Chief Curator Courtney McNeil.

Surrealism was more than an art movement.

“It was more of a state of mind. It was more of a way of life,” McNeil said. “The surrealists were artists who were interested in challenging reality and challenging the norms of the world of the artists who came before them. They were the first artists to do things like tapping into the subconscious, looking at dreams, looking at automatic painting, which is the correlate to Andre Breton's concept of automatic writing and incorporating these philosophies and these ideas into their visual art practice.”

Surrealism originated in Paris in the 1920s. In addition to Andre Breton, its proponents included Max Ernst, Man Ray, Joan Miro and Salvador Dali.

“Surrealism absolutely drew inspiration from the work of Freud,” McNeil said. “They were in many ways responding to the rise of fascism in Europe in this time between the two world wars and struggling with the horrors that they had experienced in the context of World War I.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The Surrealists were the first artists to do things like tapping into the subconscious and looking at dreams and automatic painting.

The Tate’s joint exhibition with New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2021 was the first effort to acquaint the public with surrealism beyond Paris and World Wars I and II. The popularity of that exhibition gave impetus to the Tate’s decision to curate a traveling surrealism show.

“The exhibition debuted at the Dallas Museum of Art before traveling to the Frist in Nashville. And after it closes here, it will be moving on to Seattle before it returns to the UK,” said McNeil.

“This is a truly world-class exhibition. We were really thrilled to be able to partner with the Tate to bring it here to Naples,” she added.

McNeil is even more delighted that the Tate approached the Baker Museum about being one of only four U.S. cities to host the exhibition.

“It was an email I was very happy to see,” McNeil said.

The exhibition dovetails nicely with the Baker Museum’s growing collection of important surrealist art.

“Some of our most important works are by artists associated with surrealism, like Rufino Tamayo. We have a wonderful Picasso. We have a stunning Magritte,” McNeil pointed out. “The installation also includes two works by Marcel Duchamp, one of which is a recent gift to the collection, the other of which is a promised gift to the collection that really elevates our holdings in surrealism.”

“50 Years of Dreams” will expand viewers’ appreciation of surrealism – as an art movement, as a state of mind, and as a way of life.

“I think these works operate at a number of different levels," McNeil said. "If you have a scholarly interest in surrealism, you will not be able to tear yourself away. However, if you're just an average person off the street who's coming in to check it out, you'll find worlds within worlds in these paintings and sculptures and drawings. And it is an incredibly beguiling and compelling experience.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The surrealists accepted and supported fluid gender identities.

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“The Surrealist International: Fifty Years of Dreams” features 100 pieces from Tate London’s surrealism collection and 30 additional works from the Baker Museum’s permanent collection.

The exhibition includes paintings, photography, sculpture and objets d’art by the most familiar artists associated with surrealism, such as Eileen Agar, Jean Arp, Leonora Carrington, Salvador Dalí, Marcel Duchamp, Dora Maar, René Magritte, Lee Miller, Joan Miró, Man Ray and Dorothea Tanning, as well as some whose work deserves to be better known, such as Ithell Colquhoun, Kati Horna, Malangatana Ngwenya, Osamu Shiihara, Paul Nash, Adolph Gottlieb and Lionel Wendt.

“Rather than focusing [on] select artists who were working in Paris between the world wars, this exhibition includes artists working around the world over the course of many decades in a variety of different contexts,” McNeil pointed out.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'The Surrealist International: Fifty Years of Dreams' exhibition features 100 pieces from Tate London’s surrealism collection.

Surrealism was deeply individual and was never a single, defined style, so the exhibition is organized around key themes that united the work of these diverse artists. These include the inspiration of dreams, the mysterious energies of the natural world, the politics of freedom, the power of unexpected objects and the liberation of repressed desires.

“What's so special about this exhibition is the breadth of the work that's included here,” said McNeil. “We have paintings. We have sculptures. We have works on paper. There are photographs, and there are even some archival selections of ephemera and documents from the Tate archives that help give a really rich context to these artists and the environment in which they were working.”

Whereas the Dali Museum in St. Petersburg takes a deep dive into the life and work of a single surrealist artist, “The Surrealist International” surveys work by dozens of artists from around the world over the span of five decades.

McNeil takes special pride in how her team has staged the exhibition.

“This exhibition was incredibly complex, incredibly demanding on my entire team, and they did an amazing job,” McNeil said. “They really rose to the challenge, really took the exhibition design to the next level in creating this immersive environment where you have a feeling like you're in a surreal other world with curved corners and these dark immersive paint colors. It's a really stunning effect that I think visitors will enjoy.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'The Surrealist International: Fifty Years of Dreams' surveys work by dozens of artists from around the world over the span of five decades.

A nod to the worldwide reputation of the Baker and city of Naples

McNeil views the inclusion of the Baker Museum as a host for the Tate exhibition as an acknowledgement of it growing a worldwide reputation for excellent administration and quality programming. Both were furthered by the museum’s recent accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums. Based on core standards, accreditation recognizes a museum’s credibility and value to funders, policy makers, insurers, community and peers. Accreditation is a powerful tool to leverage change and helps facilitate loans between institutions.

“Having that AAM accreditation shows everybody that we are fully committed to the very highest standards of accountability, transparency, ethics and community service, and that we are operating in such a way that any museum would be happy to partner with us,” said McNeil. “These are some of the most important works in the Tate's collection, and they have very high standards as far as their care and their transport and their stewardship at every stage of their journey.”

Naples’ worldwide reputation as a visual and performing arts destination also undoubtedly played a role in securing the traveling exhibition. Not only is Southwest Florida the site of more than 50 outdoor art fairs and festivals each winter, but Naples is home to the Naples Art Institute, which is currently exhibiting a collection of Rembrandt prints, as well as Gulfshore Playhouse, The Naples Players and TheatreZone. And Opera Naples is partnering with the Luciano Pavarotti Foundation to build a state-of-the-art five-story opera house and the only museum dedicated to Pavarotti outside Italy.

“Many of us live in this community year-round, and it's easy to take for granted the fact that we have such wonderful arts and culture here,” McNeil observed. “But it is truly exceptional to have the breadth and quality of offerings that we have here in Naples specifically, and in Southwest Florida in general. I think it's really a testament to the culture of philanthropy that exists in this community, and the support that our donors provide to ensure that we're able to present the most high-quality programming possible.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The Baker Museum's curatorial staff created an immersive environment with curved corners and deep colors that makes guests feel like they're in a surreal world.

Baker Museum’s own surrealist collection

The Baker Museum’s surrealist collection has been bolstered by several significant acquisitions since 2019, including drawings by two noted French surrealists, André Masson and Max Bucaille; oil paintings by the Mexican surrealist Enrique Chavarria; and the cubist painting "The Three Musicians," by Ukrainian-born, Jewish American artist William Meyerowitz.

In addition, it has been loaned five oil paintings and one gouache by Belgian artist Rene’ Magritte that are part of the Van Parys collection.

“Here in Naples and at the Baker Museum, specifically, we have a really strong track record of exhibiting surrealism,” McNeil said. “Most notably, you can see the Magritte Exhibition [titled “Magritte: Reflections of Another World”] that's on the second floor of the museum. It's been up for several years, and it remains on view as a long-term loan. That exhibition has really shown us the appetite for surrealism that's right here in Naples."

Courtesy of The Baker Museum / The Baker Museum René Magritte, 'Shéhérazade,' 1947. Gouache on paper.

About the Magritte loan

Magritte (1898-1967) was renowned for his witty surrealist paintings of everyday objects in strange surroundings. He preferred that his artworks remain mysterious and open to interpretation.

Today, Magritte’s style is widely identifiable, but, for most of his life, he struggled to attain recognition. He was instrumental in forming the Belgian Surrealist Group in 1924, committed to social and artistic revolution, and he later moved to Paris with his wife, where he became one of the first painters to join the Paris Surrealists.

Magritte continued to paint through the 1930s. Although financial success eluded him, his reputation grew steadily through the decade. While his contemporaries and critics disapproved of his 1940s experiments, he returned to favor in the 1950s and was honored in 1965 with a retrospective at The Museum of Modern Art.

It was possibly during his years in Paris that Magritte came to the attention of Jean Van Parys (1891-1964), a Belgian attorney who spent two years in Paris immersing himself in the city’s avant-garde art and culture. Upon returning to Brussels, Van Parys began collecting paintings by contemporary Belgian artists, including Magritte. Over the next three decades, he and his wife amassed one of the largest private collections of Magritte’s artworks. The Van Parys and Magritte families also developed an intimate friendship during that time.

The works on view in “Magritte: Reflections of Another World” had not previously been shown in North America, and none had been exhibited publicly in over 48 years. All can be found in Magritte’s Catalogue Raisonné.

The origin of the exhibition is a remarkable story. During the Naples Philharmonic’s March 2019 performance of Stravinsky’s “The Firebird,” a subscriber approached an usher with her business card and an unusual story. The usher connected the patron to the appropriate museum staff, to whom she made the offer to loan a collection of works that had been in her family’s possession for more than 60 years. As an avid supporter of Artis—Naples, it was the lender’s wish that the works be shown at an institution that is so meaningful to her personally.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'Fifty Years of Dreams' includes paintings, photography, sculpture and objets d’art by the most familiar artists associated with surrealism.

About Courtney McNeil

Courtney A. McNeil is an award-winning curator, art historian and museum leader with more than two decades of museum and gallery experience.

The 2026-27 season is her seventh with Artis—Naples as museum director and chief curator, where she provides dynamic leadership, artistic vision and strategic direction for The Baker Museum, crafting a vibrant curatorial program that highlights the unique multidisciplinary nature of the organization.

Prior to joining Artis—Naples/The Baker Museum, she served 15 years in the curatorial department of Telfair Museums in Savannah, Georgia, ultimately holding the title of chief curator and deputy director for curatorial affairs. At Telfair, she was responsible for overseeing all of the museum’s programmatic activities, including collections, exhibitions and education, at the organization’s three sites.

Earlier in her career, McNeil held positions at Childs Gallery in Boston, where she specialized in American painting and works on paper, and in the publications department of the National Gallery, London.

Courtesy of The Baker Museum / The Baker Museum Baker Museum Director and Chief Curator Courtney McNeil

McNeil has a proven record of championing projects that complicate traditional art historical narratives in order to provide audiences with opportunities for authentic engagement and conversation around the most vital issues of our time. She specializes in aligning the activities of the exhibitions, collections and education teams and implementing data-driven approaches in order to fulfill strategic goals.

She has curated and co-curated a broad range of exhibitions, including “George Gershwin and Modern Art: A Rhapsody in Blue;” “Tamara Kostianovsky: Botanical Revolution;” “Spanish Sojourns: Robert Henri and the Spirit of Spain;” “One Hundred Years of Harmony: Paintings by Gari Melchers;” “Kahlil Gibran and the Feminine Divine;” “Mickalene Thomas at Giverny;” “Dan Winters’s America: Icons and Ingenuity;” and “Collecting Impressionism: Telfair’s Modern Vision.”

Her exhibitions have been recognized regionally and nationally with awards and grants from organizations including the Southeastern Museums Conference, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Florida Association of Museums and the Terra Foundation for American Art.

McNeil is active as a lecturer and writer and has served as a judge for numerous exhibitions and art fairs. She has been invited to speak at academic conferences, TEDx Savannah and for various community groups. McNeil has contributed her writing to publications including “George Gershwin and Modern Art: A Rhapsody in Blue” (Scala Publishers, 2024), “Curators’ Choice: Telfair Museums” (Scala Publishers, 2020), “Central to Their Lives: Southern Women Artists in the Johnson Collection” (University of South Carolina Press, 2018), “Monet and American Impressionism” (University Press of Florida, 2015), “Dan Winters’s America: Icons and Ingenuity” (Telfair Museums, 2012), “Georgia Masterpieces: Selected Works from Georgia’s Museums” (Georgia Council for the Arts, 2009) and “Dutch Utopia: American Artists in Holland, 1880-1914” (Telfair Museums, 2009).

McNeil is a native of Boston and holds a B.A. in English with a minor in art history from Georgetown University and an M.A. in the history of art from The Courtauld Institute of Art in London, where she authored her dissertation on John Singleton Copley’s monumental painting, "The Siege of Gibraltar." She also earned an executive certificate in nonprofit leadership and management from the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.