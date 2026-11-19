Learning to drive can be a stressful experience for many teen-agers. But imagine a teen with autism, or attention deficit disorder, trying to master an automobile, while also obeying the rules of the road. That's where a new approach is providing a first step in drivers education.

De LaSalle Academy junior J.J. Gladys is learning to drive — on a simulator. In a recent training, he veered just a bit off the roadway. He said "oops," and there was no damage to any vehicles or injuries to people.

"You've got to know how to move the wheel different ways," Gladys said. "You've got to learn and eventually you will like it and have fun with it."

De LaSalle in Fort Myers received a grant from Golisano Children's Hospital, and used it to buy a system called Driveability. The cost was just under $20,000, according to the school.

"It gives them experience driving without the anxiety of actually being on the road," Claudia Chambers, transition coordinator at the academy, said. She is in charge of the simulator and scheduling students to train on it.

De LaSalle is a private school for children with learning and behavioral challenges. And Chambers said the mere thought of getting behind the wheel of a real car and driving, frightens some students.

"It warms my heart to have this because of a lot of our students struggle getting their permit, and struggle getting their license," she said.

The simulator presents realistic driving scenarios, such as tight turns, other vehicles weaving in and out of traffic, and speeding cars. All of this training happens without risk to life, limb or vehicle.

"Anytime I make a mistake, I just go 'drats,' and then I try again and try to get it the next time," student Vance Harding said.

Chambers said seven students are training on the simulator this fall, and another set of students will do so after the first of the year. Each student trains for up to 40 minutes per session, several times a month.

Students move on to get a permit, and eventually each must pass the license test in the traditional way: in a real car, with a driving test examiner along for the ride.

Harding, a senior, said he knows where he wants to drive after getting his license.

"I'm planning to go to the mountains so I can see the leaves change, start to finish," he said.

Senior Logan Carter said he likes the simulator.

"I feel confident, but also frightened," he said. "It's like: Oh shoot, am I going to crash or something. What mostly surprised me is how far I have gotten. Despite my autism and ADHD, I've gotten farther than I expected."

This can be like a video game, and can lead to unexpected results, as one student discovered.

"He took a corner too quickly and went into the grass," Chambers recalled. "It was kind of funny. It (the car) went under the world of the simulation. Like a video game going to another world! We laughed. But we got him back on the grass and onto the actual simulator!"

How about one piece of advice from a future driver?

"Whenever changing lanes, turn the blinker on," Carter said. "Otherwise everyone will wonder: what the heck is this guy doing?"

De LaSalle said for all the things that happen on the road, the goal of this effort is simple: Give young people independence to get around, while making it safer for them, and other drivers too.

Chambers said the academy has considered opening the simulator to non-De LaSalle students, to the general community. But she said working out details on access, security and other issues will take a lot of time, and won't happen in the immediate future.

Mike Walcher is a reporter with WGCU News. He also teaches Journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University. WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.