Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and with it comes turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and holiday hours. Southwest Florida county offices will be closed, and the waste collection schedule will be altered.

Every southwest Florida county will have their offices closed Thanksgiving Day and the day afterward. Waste collection depends on the county. Most counties will see their landfills closed, meaning waste collection will not occur on Thanksgiving Day. Some counties will have a makeup day, doing Thursday’s collection on Friday and Friday’s collection on Saturday, while others will not and those scheduled for Thursday will have to wait until their next regular scheduled day.

Lee County

Lee County will have no waste collections on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26. Thursday’s collection will occur on Friday, and regular Friday’s collection will occur on Saturday.

Offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27. LeeTran will be closed on Thursday, meaning no bus, trolley, beach tram, Mobility on Demand or Passport Service.

Boat ramps, beaches, parks and preserves will remain open, but administrative office, pools and recreation centers will be closed for both days.

All library branches will be closed by 6 p.m. on Nov. 26 and reopen on Nov. 28 with regular hours.

Lee County Tax Collector will be closed from Nov. 25-27.

Collier County

Collier County will have no waste collections on Thanksgiving Day. The county also does not have a makeup day, meaning those who have their waste collected on Thursdays will have to wait until their next regular scheduled day.

County offices, including the Clerk of Court’s offices and Tax Collector, will be closed Nov. 26-27.

Glades County

Glades County will work the same as Lee County’s. Thursday’s collection will occur on Friday and Friday’s collection will occur Saturday. County offices will be closed Nov. 26-27.

Charlotte County

Charlotte County’s will not collect waste on Thanksgiving. Thursday’s collection will occur on Friday, and Friday’s collection will occur Saturday.

All county buildings will be closed from Nov. 26-27.

Sarasota County

Sarasota County will not pick up waste on Thursday. Thursday’s collection will occur on Friday, and Friday’s collection will occur Saturday.

County offices will be closed from Nov. 26-27, with all Sarasota Tax Collector locations closing Nov. 25.

DeSoto County

DeSoto County offices will be closed on Nov. 26 and 27. There will be no waste pickup on Nov. 26 and 27. The next pickup will occur on regularly scheduled pickup days.

Okeechobee County

Collection services will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week; Thursday’s collections will occur on Friday and Friday’s collection on Saturday. County offices will be closed Nov. 26 and 27.

Highlands County

Highlands County waste schedule is shifted as well, with Thursday’s collections occurring on Friday and Friday’s collection on Saturday. Offices will be closed Nov. 26 and 27.

Hendry County

Hendry County offices, in the past, have been closed from the day before Thanksgiving to the day after. If the same is true for this year, county offices will be closed from Nov. 25-27.

Waste pickup will not occur Thanksgiving Day. Collections will be shifted over by one day for the remainder of the week.

Hardee County

Official closures have not been announced, but if the county followed last year’s structure, county offices would be closed from Nov. 26 to 27. There will be no waste collection on Thanksgiving Day. There is no shift in the schedule, meaning Thursday pickups will have to wait until the next regular scheduled day.

Manatee County

Manatee County will have no waste collection on Thanksgiving and will have Thursday’s pickup on Friday and Friday’s pickup on Saturday. County offices will be closed from Nov. 26-27.

Cape Coral

Cape Coral City Hall will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27. City offices will reopen the following Monday, with regular hours. Parks administrative offices and recreation facilities will be closed these days as well.

Fort Myers

The Utility Billing office and Fort Myers City Hall will be closed on Nov. 26 and Nov. 27

Naples

Naples city offices will be closed Nov. 26 and 27.

State Offices

State offices will be closed from Nov. 25-27.

“The First Lady and I want to thank Florida's state employees for their hard work and dedication to serving the people of our state,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis. “As we celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas, we hope they have the opportunity to spend quality time with family and loved ones. We wish all state employees a happy, healthy, and blessed holiday season.”

Future state office closures will occur Dec. 23-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1.

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