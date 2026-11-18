Neketa Watson, principal at East Lee County High School, has been chosen the 2027 Principal of the Year. Superintendent Dr. Denise Carlin, District administrators, and East Lee staff surprised Watson with the award Wednesday morning. She will go on to represent the School District of Lee County in the Florida Department of Education’s Principal of the Year competition.

“This is such an honor,” Watson said just after being surprised. “I'm truly living my dream. I never thought that I would be honored as the Principal of the Year.”

In just a few months as principal at East Lee County High School, student progress monitoring results in reading and math have already surpassed the school’s previous five years.

Watson moved to East Lee after successfully opening and leading Gateway High School for seven years. Under her leadership at Gateway, English Language Arts (ELA) achievement rose to 63%, while ELA learning gains for the lowest 25% skyrocketed from 58% to 66%. Math achievement jumped to 45%, and science achievement soared by 25 points to 94%. These comprehensive surges elevated Gateway from a "B" to the highest-rated "A" high school in the School District of Lee County.

“I feel blessed to be in this position,” Watson added. “I grew up in this East region as a professional, so I know the struggles and the challenges of this region, but I also know the potential of the students. So, I just wanted to work hard, and I knew that with structure and support, students can achieve their best.”

The Florida Department of Education will announce the finalists and winner of the state Principal of the Year in the spring of 2027.

“Exceptional leadership is measured not only by student achievement, but also by the culture and opportunities a principal creates,” wrote East Lee County High School Assistant Principal Trevon Davis and Lee Virtual School Assistant Principal Jennifer Edwards wrote in their joint nomination form. “Dr. Neketa Watson has consistently transformed schools and inspired excellence. Beginning at Lehigh Acres Middle School, she led its transformation into a Leader in Me School and an AVID National Demonstration School. Later, at Gateway High School, her systemic guidance drove monumental academic growth. A respected Principal Lead, Dr. Watson proves that rigorous accountability paired with intentional relationship-building yields elite, measurable success.”

