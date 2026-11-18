Southwest Florida, get ready for an explosive world premiere. New York’s UPTOWN is partnering with Gulf Coast Symphony for a celebration of Motown and soul.

UPTOWN’s current show is a blend of today’s biggest hits and timeless Motown classics. On November 18th, it’s taking its show to a new level.

“This will be the first time that they're doing their show with a full symphony orchestra,” Gulf Coast Symphony Artistic Director Andrew Kurtz explained. “It's Bruno Mars charisma with amazing three-part powerhouse vocals, choreography, pop, soul, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye. It honestly is one of the most electrifying concerts that I've seen us produce.”

Photo by Bruce Jaeger courtesy of Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony website Fusing Bruno Mars–level charisma with powerhouse vocals and nonstop choreography, UPTOWN delivers an unforgettable concert experience.

Each member of UPTOWN is a world-class soloist, and when they come together, the result is a thrilling, soul-stirring performance.

“They're bringing their original band from New York … so it's going to be world-class performers, an amazing backing band and full symphony sound to recreate these hits. Anybody who comes is going to be hearing something that's never happened before.”

UPTOWN plans to recreate its full symphonic show with the Boston Pops, Philadelphia Orchestra and symphonies around the country. But everyone who attends Wednesday’s show will be able to say they saw it first.

Showtime is at 7 p.m. in the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall.

Photo by Bruce Jaeger courtesy of Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony website Fusing Bruno Mars–level charisma with powerhouse vocals and nonstop choreography, UPTOWN delivers an unforgettable concert experience.

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Fusing Bruno Mars–level charisma with powerhouse vocals and nonstop choreography, UPTOWN brings an unforgettable concert experience that will have you dancing in your seat – and on your feet – backed by the full orchestral power of the Gulf Coast Symphony!

With polished vocals, dynamic choreography, and timeless style, UPTOWN delivers an evening of music that’s both nostalgic and refreshingly modern. It’s a show that speaks to every generation.

Photo by Bruce Jaeger courtesy of Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony website Fusing Bruno Mars–level charisma with powerhouse vocals and nonstop choreography, UPTOWN delivers an unforgettable concert experience.

Photos by Bruce Jaeger.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.