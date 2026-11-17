The certification of the official results of the 2026 general election and the successful completion of the post-election audit has been completed by the Lee and Collier counties supervisors of elections.

Notices from the two offices were sent out this week.

Audits by both offices confirmed the official election results, verifying the accuracy and reliability of the voting and tabulation equipment.

Similar certifications have been made by supervisors of elections in other Southwest Florida counties including: Charlotte , Sarasota , DeSoto , Okeechobee , Glades , Highlands and Hendry.

The Collier County Canvassing Board met on Friday, November 13, and certified the official results of the 2026 General Election.

The results include ballots cast by mail and in person during Early Voting and on Election Day.

Of the 265,678 eligible voters in Collier County, 65.15% cast a ballot:

53,398 ballots cast by Mail

67,317 ballots cast during Early Voting

52,372 ballots cast on Election Day

TOTAL: 173,087 ballots cast

Final election results can be found on the Supervisor of Elections’ website at CollierVotes.gov. In compliance with Florida law, the Canvassing Board will conduct a manual audit of the election at the Supervisor of Elections office on November 20 at 9 a.m. The manual audit is open to both the public and media for observation.

The audit requires that the Canvassing Board randomly select a race and precinct to be audited. During Friday’s meeting, the Canvassing Board randomly selected the Collier County Tourist Development Tax in Precinct 350.

The Lee County Canvassing Board convened Friday, Nov. 13, at the Lee County Elections Main Office at the Melvin Morgan Constitutional Complex in Fort Myers to certify the official election results and oversee the independent automated audit. The auditing system, which operates separately from the election tabulation system, audited 100% of the ballots cast in the election.

The audit confirmed the official election results, verifying the accuracy and reliability of the voting and tabulation equipment.

“I want to thank everyone who contributed to a smooth, successful election,” said Supervisor Persons-Mulicka. “Our elections team worked diligently throughout the election process to ensure every vote was accurately counted, so the voices of our voters are heard.”

Of the 504,641 voters eligible to participate in the general election, 306,271 cast a ballot, resulting in a turnout of 60.69%. Of the total ballots cast, 70,418 were cast on Election Day, 108,642 during early voting and 127,211 by mail.

The certification of the election results and completion of the post-election audit marked the conclusion of the 2026 general election. Official election results are available at www.lee.vote.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.