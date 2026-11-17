Gulfshore Opera opened its 2026-2027 season on Nov. 14 with a sold-out performance of "Madama Butterfly” at Artis-Naples with the Naples Philharmonic. If you missed it, don’t fret. There are two more performances. Gulfshore Opera will present the opera on Dec. 3 with the Florida Philharmonic at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center and on Dec. 8 at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall.

Giacomo Puccini’s poignant score follows the tragic tale of Cio Cio San, a young Japanese girl who falls in love with an American naval officer with devastating consequences. Set in early 20th-century Nagasaki, Japan, “Madama Butterfly” explores themes of love, heartbreak, betrayal, and cultural differences.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Opera / Gulfshore Opera Gulfshore Opera will perform 'Madama Butterfly' on Dec. 8 at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Center.

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This tragic love story starts with an arranged marriage between a young geisha, Cio Cio San, also known as Butterfly, and an American naval officer, Pinkerton. Shortly after their wedding, Pinkerton abandons Butterfly and returns to America. It becomes clear he had deemed the marriage temporary.

Years later, Pinkerton returns to Japan with his new wife and learns that Butterfly has since given birth to their child. Upon learning that Pinkerton has a new wife and won’t live in Japan with Butterfly, she agrees to give up her son and commits hara-kiri. Featuring unforgettable arias like the iconic “Un bel dì” and the tender “Flower Duet,” Gulfshore Opera performs “Madama Butterfly” with full orchestra, chorus, and world-class soloists, bringing the opera to life in all its emotional beauty.

“Madama Butterfly” ranks as the 4th most-produced opera in the United States and 7th globally according to opera tracking services.

It is considered to be Puccini’s third most popular opera, ranking just behind “La boheme” and “Tosca.”

For tickets, visit https://gulfshoreopera.org/calendar-26-27/ or telephone 239-529-3925.

About Gulfshore Opera

Under the guidance of General Director Steffanie Pearce, Gulfshore Opera engages a balanced ensemble of high-quality international, national, and regional performers to present the finest live opera theater and classical vocal performance in the tri-county region. The programs inspire audiences, and professional artists are eager to perform with the company.

Gulfshore Opera does more than produce opera and concerts. Making a positive social impact in the Southwest Florida region is essential to the GO mission. GO is teaching the art of belonging to a diverse cross-section of the Southwest Florida community through various social enrichment activities.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.