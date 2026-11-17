Everglades National Park has announced its 2026-27 winter season schedule, with expanded visitor center hours and ranger-led programs across all four park districts.

Offerings include wildlife watching, wet walks, paddling, stargazing and special events. Some seasonal programs are already underway and the full winter schedule begins Dec. 19.

December through April is the park’s busiest season. Visitors should plan ahead and check the park website and calendar for schedules, event details, reservation requirements and updates. Program availability varies by location and date.

Special Events

Gladesgiving: Nov. 21-29, with family programs throughout the park

Everglades National Park’s Birthday: Dec. 6, with birthday cake at select park visitor centers

Nike Site Festival: Jan. 16, 2027, at the Nike Missile Site

Junior Ranger Day: Feb. 6, 2027, with special activities for young park explorers

Dark Sky Celebration: Feb. 19-27, 2027, featuring stargazing and astronomy programs

Earth Day Event: April 22, 2027, with special activities celebrating the environment

Visitor Center Hours

Beginning Dec. 19, visitor centers will be open daily on the following schedules:

Ernest F. Coe Visitor Center - Homestead: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m

Guy Bradley Visitor Center - Flamingo: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. begin Nov. 16

Marjory Stoneman Douglas Visitor Center - Everglades City: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shark Valley Visitor Center - Miami: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For schedules and event details, visit www.nps.gov/ever/planyourvisit/calendar. For directions, entrance fees and other trip planning information, visit www.nps.gov/ever or on social media @evergladesnps and @evergladesnationalpark.

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